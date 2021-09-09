BOYS SOCCER
Masconomet 4, Danvers 0: The Chieftains were certainly tested against a new-look Falcons squad, taking a 2-0 lead at the break before pulling away in the second half. Owen O’Brien, who plays defense, scored two goals, Brennan Johnston had one and Jason Caras had the other. Sam Brockelman added three assists from the midfield while Kevin Pelletier earned the shut out in net. Also shining defensively was Ross O’Brien, Zach Peterson and Simon Berents. All of the Chieftains goals came from set plays.
For Danvers, junior attacking midfielder Chance Prouty played well, as did stopper Spencer Keys and goalie Sean Ouellette (11 saves).
Winthrop 2, Marblehead 0: It was a tough opener for the Magicians.
GOLF
Beverly 46, Danvers 26: The Panthers opened the season with an impressive road win at Ferncroft Country Cub, getting a 35 from Aidan LeBlanc, a 36 from Ian Paddock, a 38 from Cam Cook and a 39 from Jaxon Thomas.
Masconomet 56.5, Winthrop 15.5: The Chieftains (1-1) swept all eight matches for their first of the year despite some very wet conditions at Turner Hill. Senior captain Chris O’Grady shot an even par 36 to lead the way, while Tommy Sacco, Jack Mertz and Max DeMayo all carded 41s.
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Lawrence 1: The Hawks rallied to pick up a 22-25, 25-18, 29-27, 25-18 victory behind senior outside hitter Gracie Dailey’s 15 kills and senior middle blocker Ali Tkach’s 12 kills. Brooke McFadden (28 assists) and Madison McFadden (6 aces) also shined in the win.
North Andover 3, Peabody 1: The Tanners dropped a 16-25, 14-25, 25-23, 18-25 decision despite six aces and five kills from Isabel Bettencourt and 10 assists from sister Abby Bettencourt. Krissy Cardello added four aces and Sarah Broughton had five aces.
Masconomet 3, Central Catholic 2: The Chieftains earned a hard fought 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 26-28, 15-9 win behind 11 kills and nine digs from Camryn Wettstone. Vanessa Latam added 21 assists and 11 aces while Abby Filmore had three blocks.
Austin Prep 3, Swampscott 0: The Big Blue fell in their season opener on the road.
Ipswich 3, Newburyport 0: The Tigers swept the action by scores of 25-14, 25-17 and 25-13.
Witches prevail: Though Salem defeated Salem Academy, the Navs got strong play from Emily Foe (five blocks), Emilyse Minaya and Angie Benoit.
GIRLS SOCCER
Marblehead 2, Winthrop 0: Annie Sheridan and Cait Mullins each scored to help the Magicians earn a season-opening win. Ella Kramer had both assists while Catherine Comstock earned her second career shut out in net.
FIELD HOCKEY
Ipswich 2, Georgetown 1: The Tigers got goals from Natalie Whitten and Linde Ruttenberg en route to the win. Ruttenberg added an assist, as did Chloe Pszenny, while Morgan Bodwell made four saves in net.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers 15, Salem 50: The Falcons took their season opener behind top five finishes from Mekonnen Eon (1st, 19:17), Luke Llewellyn (2nd, 19:18), Kevin Rogers (3rd, 19:19), Will Conklin (4th, 19:35) and Evan Laws (5th, 19:42).
Beverly 15, Winthrop 50: Liam Ouellette won the race in a time of 16:46, followed by TJ Betts in second place and Drew Fessenden in third. Damien Chruniak finished in fourth and Ryan Whiting was fifth for the Panthers. In addition, freshman Calvin Barrett broke into the top seven for the Panthers while classmate Micah McMannus was ninth.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Danvers 15, Salem 50: The Falcons rolled in their season opener behind top five finishes from Emma Eagan (1st, 23:30), Shea Nemeskal (2nd, 24:23), Arianna McNulty (3rd, 25:38), Jordan Turcotte (4th, 29:49) and Lola Smith (5th, 30:17).
Beverly 15, Winthrop 50: Emily Young won the race on her home course with a time of 20:46. Followingly closely behind in the top five overall were Panther teammates Mia Kasperowicz, Olivia Young, Hannah McCarthy and Mary Hauck.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
WPI 5, Salem State 0: The Vikings (2-1) suffered their first loss of the season as they were out-shot 21-4. Goalie Kelli McCarthy made 16 saves in the setback.