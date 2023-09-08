FIELD HOCKEY
Masconomet 5, Peabody 0: Ella Houlden’s first varsity goal helped push the host Chieftains (2-0) past their Northeastern Conference foes. Nora Duval led the offense with two goals while Mia Marques and Emma Allen each scored once and assisted on another. Sam Serio made just one save to earn the shutout, with Mia Juliano and Cait Driscoll also adding assists.
Peabody, which successfully defended nine defensive corners, got strong play and composure from Tori McCoy and a dozen saves from freshman goalie Kaylee DiNicola, many in scrums in close. Meghan Burke came in net late in the contest and stopped the one shot she faced.
VOLLEYBALL
Masconomet 3, Lynnfield 0: Remmi Cote dished out 16 assists and teammate Jordan Draper added nine to go with three aces as the Chieftains took down the Pioneers, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19. Cate Wettstone (7 kills), Megan Brady (6 kills), Gabby Saitta (10 digs), Alba Vranari (3 aces), and Keira Gallagher (1 block) were others who share key roles in the victory.
Methuen 3, Beverly 0: Freshmen Sophia Balducci, Fiona Long and Lorelei MacKilligan all played well in their varsity debuts for the Panthers, who battled before falling 25-8, 25-15, 25-21.
BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 4, Danvers 1: The Tanners took their season opener on Wednesday behind two goals from Hugo Coutinho. A.J. Forte added a goal and an assist while Vitor Soster also had a goal. Kasper Kowalczyk dished out two assists and Jaden Fils-Aime was outstanding defensively throughout.
For Danvers, which was tied 1-1 at the half, senior Chris McRay had the lone goal. Sophomore goalie Zach Cotter made some amazing saves to keep the Falcons in it, while fellow sophomore Luke Hertigan stepped up big as a stopper defensively.
GOLF
Beverly 37, Danvers 35: The Panthers sneaked out a conference win behind match play victories from Thomas Simeone (6.5-2.5), Jonah Bellew (6-3) and Myles Garry (7-2).
For Danvers, Bobby Fish won his match 5.5-3.5, as did Brendan Glowik. Nick Figueiredo won 6-3 and both Connor Harvey and Seamus Cary won 5-4.
Masconomet 36, Gloucester 36: The Chieftains picked up huge victories from No. 7 player Parker Wassung and No. 8 Abby Ellis, who combined for 13 of a possible 18 points in the last group to rally their team to a tie at Ferncroft. Dylan Brothers and Harrison DeGeorge also had wins for Masconomet (now 2-0-1).
St. John’s Prep 50, Weston 22: The Eagles (2-0) rolled behind a 2-under par 33 from junior Tripp Hollister. Dominic Meyers and Brian Loughlin both shot 35, A.J. Bodnar, Terry Manning and Jack Moriarty fired 37s, and Jack Carew carded a 38.
Peabody 62.5, Saugus 9.5: The Tanners picked up a big win with all their golfers coming out victorious in their individual matches for the first time in head coach Peter Cronan’s tenure. Mason Clickstein (7-2), Matt Ryder (7.5-1.5), Tristan Joyce (9-0), Mike Ryan (8-1), Cameron Connolly (9-0), Joe Keka (8-1), Elijah Swanson (6.5-2.5) and Jason Houlden (7.5-1.5) were the winners.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody 15, Winthrop 50: Kyra Buckley led the pack of Tanners near the ocean course in Winthrop followed by Ella Braz, Leah Buckley, Lauren Foley and Sofia Schirripa.
Marblehead 17, Salem 48: In Wednesday’s season opening win, the Magicians saw Marietta O’Connell finish in first place, followed by Caterina Piper in second and Maren Potter in third. Shannon Hitscherich added a fifth place showing.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Peabody 15, Winthrop 50: Brian Stevens won the race for Peabody with Jackson Guerriero, Jospeh Andrews, Carter Murchinson and Preet Singh rounding out the top five.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Gordon 3, New England College 1: After dropping the opening set by three points, the Scots rallied to sweep the next three in convincing fashion, 25-12, 25-15 25-10. Annie Murphy had 17 digs and Joey Keltner six while Hate Howe added 40 assists, a dozen digs and a blocked shot.
Rhode Island College 3, Salem State 1: Abigail O’Connor, the reigning MASCAC Player of the Week, had seven kills and seven blocks, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings (2-1) dropped their first match of the season.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Assumption 8, Gordon 1: Serena Ross tallied the lone victory for the Scots, taking a 4-6, 7-6, 12-10 decision.
Salve Regina 9, Salem State 0: The Vikings dropped to 0-2 on the season.