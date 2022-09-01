GOLF
Masconomet 37, Danvers 35: The Chieftains (1-1) snared their first win of the season in competitive fashion, led by a strong performance from Tyler Feldberg at No. 1. Feldberg topped Danvers’ Bobby Fish, 5.5-3.5, in a meeting of the area’s top juniors. Max Demayo, Anthony Cerbone and Harrison DeGeorge also won their matches.
For Danvers, Brendan Glowik (5.5-3.5) and Jakob Hamel (7-2) each won their individual matches.
Georgetown 118, Hamilton-Wenham 110: The Generals dropped a close one at Black Swan Country Club despite 21 points from Cameron McIntosh and 19 from Tim Becker.
Salem 52, Saugus 20: The Witches rolled at home behind match play wins from Brady Tremblay, Diego Acuna, Riley Fenerty, Owen Warner-Streff, Nathan Lane, Barbara Rowley and Izzy Duffy. Acuna was particularly impressive, stringing together back-to-back birdies on holes six and seven en route to a great round.
Gloucester 40.5, Swampscott 31.5: Ben O’Brien was a bright spot in the Big Blue’s setback, winning his match 6-3.
Peabody 44, Winthrop 28: Ryan Brunet (5.5-3.5), Jonathan Oliveri (6.5-2.5), Mike Ryan (5-4), Sam Oliveri (7-2), Matt Richards (6-3) and Maya Yaffe (5-4) all won their individual matches to power Peabody to victory.
Ipswich 87, Manchester Essex 76: The Tigers (1-2) picked up their first win of the season behind freshman Connor Wright’s 21 points. Junior Dylan York and Preston Hansen each chipped in with 17 points.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Lasell 3, Salem State 2 (2OT): Isabella Mendoza and Laura McVeigh both scored in the first 15 minutes to give Salem State (0-1) a two goal lead on opening day but Lasell rallied to win it in double overtime. Goalie Molly Ryan kept the Vikings in it all the way with 16 saves.
Gordon 2, St. Joseph 1: Anna Rathbun scored her first and second goals of the season to lift the Fighting Scots to a come from behind win. Maddie Ahern assisted on the game-winner and Sam Dalexis also had a helper while Sophea Zaskoda made nine saves to earn the win in net.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 3, Lasell 0: Freshman Ella Morgan of Salem and Bishop Fenwick scored her first college goal in her rookie debut and Julia Matus had the other two scored as the Gulls (1-0) began in the year in impressive fashion. Jackie Ruggiero needed only two stops to post the clean sheet.
Gordon 7, Thomas 0: It was an onslaught for the Scots, who rode a 31-1 edge in shot attempts and a hat trick from Sofia Fish to an impressive triumph. Ava Forbes-Smith added a goal, Sarah Sierzenga had a goal and an assist and Tina Fyden and Kritsi Dirico also scored.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Gordon 1, MIT 0: Benji Wright’s unassisted tally in the 41st minute stood up as the winner and Gordon began the ‘22 season with an impressive out of conference win. Keeper Thomas Reardon had an outstanding game with 10 saves as the Scots were outshot 10-4 but came away victorious thanks to his brilliance in net.
Endicott 1, Norwich 1: Kevin Delgado’s goal with 15 minutes left in the second half enabled the Gulls (0-0-1) to come away with a point in the season opening match.
Salem State 3, Lasell 1: Brendan Walsh Dylan Senra and Patrick Filetti netted three straight goals to help the Vikings come from behind and cruise to victory. Matt Hauntsman stopped five of six shots to grab his first win of the year.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, WPI 0: It was a clean sweep, 25-19, 25-16, 25-16, for Endicott in the season opener. Amanda Gilbert and Kelsey Sanborn tied for the team lead with eight kills each and Colleen McAvoy wasn’t far behind with seven spikes. Lauren McGrath and Ella Koleb ran the show with 24 combined assists.