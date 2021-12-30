BOYS HOCKEY
Danvers 2, Lowell Catholic 0: Freshman Brayden Holt pitched his third shutout of the season, turning aside all 13 shots he faced as the Falcons (now 5-2) won the consolation game of the Chelmsford Lions Cup tournament.
Tyler McGuinness’s first varsity goal turned out to be the game-winner, with freshman Seamus Cary assisting on the play for his first varsity point. Senior alternate captain Jake Ryan added a third period insurance marker from captain Aidan Lanphere. Trevor McNeill on the wing, captain Connor Horn on defense and Lanphere at center all had exception games for Danvers.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 56, Prospect Hill 48: The Navigators (5-2) picked up the win on Wednesday thanks to 15 points from Dexter Brown and 14 from Jorbert Peralta. Sophomore Ivan Paredes added 13 points and Salem Academy outscored its opponents 19-8 in the fourth quarter to pull away for good.
Peabody 62, Winthrop 46: The Tanners (4-2) came out on top in the championship game of the 1st annual David Green Memorial Basketball Tournament held at Winthrop High. Shea Lynch scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds en route to tourney MVP honors, while Colin Berube (12 points, 5 rebounds) was named to the all-tournament team. Anthony Forte chipped in with nine points and four steals while Danny Barrett (8 points) and Nick Soper (7 points) both played terrific defense throughout.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex Tech 44, Matignon 35: Bryanna Grant scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to help the Hawks (2-3) earn their second win of the year. Synclair McGovern added 14 points in the victory.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep sweeps: The Eagles remained unbeaten at 15-0 with wins over Simsbury, CT (59-17), Xavier, CT (38-24) and Ellis Tech, CT (76-6). Top performers included Alex Schaeublin at 113 pounds, Tyler Knox at 132, Adam Schaeublin at 138, Rawson Iwanicki at 152, Matt Mirchell at 170, Zach Richardson and 182, Dylan Greenstein at 195 and Charlie Smith at 285.
Melrose 45, Danvers 33: Connor McCarthy, Michael Ambeliotis, Zach Zoladz, Brendan Whalen, Dominic Baez and Joey Parisi all wrestled well for the Falcons in defeat.