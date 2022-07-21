NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Beverly Recs 9, Northeast 3: Nick McIntyre tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts to help the Recs (12-9-1) inch closer to locking up a playoff spot. Dillon Gonzalez doubled and had two RBI while Mike David and Danny Mello also drove in two runs apiece.
North Shore Phillies 12, Kingston 0: The Phils (14-4-1) blanked the Night Owls (14-7) to take sole possession of first place. Kyle Gauthier threw five scoreless in the win while A.J. Luciano and Kyle Devin had big nights at the plate.