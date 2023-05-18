GIRLS LACROSSE
Beverly 14, Gloucester 3: Lauren Caley scored her 200th career point thanks to a 5-goal, 1-assist performance as the Panthers rolled. Lily Shea finished with four goals and three assists and Joselyn Silva also had four goals for Beverly (now 14-4), with Samantha Sprissler and Claire Brean also scoring. Madeline Reynolds made nine saves in net.
Peabody 10, Saugus 0: Ally Bettencourt notched her 100th career point and the Tanners (10-5) bounced back with a shutout win posted by Caitlin Snow on the road. Addy Higgins scored and had a strong all around effort while Brooke Lomasney had a goal and two assists, Siobahn Smith scored twice and Jordan Pettijean had a team-high three points.
Marblehead 18, Winthrop 8: Iona bound Sydney Langton scored her 100th career goal and four in all to help the Magicians improve to 6-11. Lucy Wales had a hat trick and two assists while Maddie Forbes had two goals and two helpers to power the offense. Caitlyn Ryan and Isabelle Ferrante both also scored twice, Caroline Scroppe had a goal with two assists and Ramona Gillett, Tamia Johnson and Nelly Payne had single tallies. Kate Santesanio stopped eight shots in net.
Masconomet 16, Swampscott 10: Coco Clopton scored her 100th career goal for the Big Blue (10-4) but it wasn’t enough against the NEC-leading Chieftains. Lilah Caplan made ten saves for Swampscott while Abby Eichler had a hat trick, Avery Laundry provided two goals and an assist and Sophia Ciciotti scored two.
BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 17, Winthrop 10: The Magicians clinched their fifth straight Northeastern Conference title and ran their school record unbeaten streak to 15 straight games behind Connor Cronin’s six goals and three assists, plus four tallies and three helpers from Charlie Grenier. Faceoff ace Baxter Jennings also scored four times for Marblehead (15-0), with Carter Laramie adding two and Reece Moore one. Finn Maniaci had eight saves in net, and freshman Toby Grenier came off the bench to also play well.
Swampscott 7, Masconomet 6 (OT): Off a faceoff win in overtime, Jason Codispoti’s shot was picked up by teammate Liam Keaney and jammed into the net for the game-winner as the Big Blue (7-9) pulled off the upset. Both Keaney and Codispoti (whose goal tied the game in the 4th quarter) scored twice with one assist for the winners, with Ronan Locke also scoring twice and Jason Rothwell adding one. Carson Palmer and Liam Herlihy both had one assist, and goaltender Tim Sheehan (18 saves) was outstanding.
Jack Wexler scored three goals with one assist for the Chieftains (6-10), with Miles Mireault, Will Mitchell and Owen McNally adding single goals. Goalie Colin Dillon stopped nine shots, with Griffin Halecki (2), Will Carey and Robbie Engel picking up assists.
Beverly 15, Gloucester 5: Gavin Lawrence scored five goals with an assist — giving him 14 points in the last two days — as the Panthers (now 11-6) won their penultimate game of the regular season. Mason Simpson (3G, A), John Maloblocki (2G, 2A), Matt Maloblocki (2G, 2A), Cam Smith (G, A), James Silva (G, A), and Brad Griffin (G) all scored for the Orange-and-Black, with Aidan Sullivan adding an assist. Goalie Colby Vaccaro earned his 12th victory by making 12 saves.
Danvers 18, Salem 0: Tommy Cyr (three goals, assist), Colby Dunham (four goals, assist) and Brady Tersolo (four goals, assist) led a balanced attack for the Falcons that saw 11 players record at least one point. Other goal scorers were Lucas Rotker, Trevor McNeill, Bubba Roach, Connor Harvey, Alex Cotter, Mike Sydlowski and Mike Arcari. Netminder Aidan Perry made seven stops for the shutout.
Gabe Bennett, normally an attackman/midfielder, stepped in between the pipes and made eight saves for Salem (now 1-15).
BASEBALL
Ipswich 7, Newburyport 3: Nate Baise went 4-for-4 and scored three times to help the Tigers (3-10) score a huge win the Cape Ann League. Dylan York competed like a bulldog on the mound in a 3-hit effort and added two runs scored. Ethan Hanson had his best game in an Ipswich uniform with multiple hits and Jeremy Lathrop added two hits.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Bishop Stang 2: Mike Williams went the distance and allowed five hits with five strikeouts to help the Crusaders (14-4) close in on their first CCL title since 2013. Jacob Behn scored two runs for Fenwick while Nick Villano, Carter McFadden and Cormac Heney drove them in.
Marblehead 10, Peabody 0: Bodie Bartram had five RBI and the Magicians (10-7) scored six times in the first to officially qualify for the postseason. Chris Cannuscio threw five shutout innings while Matt Mahan drove in a pair of runs, Jake Scogland drove in one and Shane Keogh had two hits. Peabody (6-11) got its only two hits off the bats of sophomore Noah Crocker and senior Ryan Brunet.
Hamilton-Wenham 8, Pentucket 6: Chris Collins hit a 2-run triple in the top of the seventh after Connor McClintock’s RBI single tied the game up and the Generals (11-5) won their fourth straight. Jake Cooke struck out seven over the game’s final 3 1/3 innings to grab a win while McClintock finished 2-for-4 with two RBI. James Day and Alec Cote both scored twice for the Gens.
BOYS TENNIS
Salem 3, Bishop Fenwick 2: The Witches earned their first team victory in four seasons behind the efforts of Aidan Clark (6-4, 8-6), Matthew Quackenbush (6-0, 6-3) and the team of Will Towne and Rylan Workman (6-2, 6-3).
St. John’s Prep 4, Newton North 1: A pair of doubles wins by Ben Liptak and Luke Prokopis (6-1, 6-0) and Luke Free and Mark McDuffee (6-1, 6-1) helped the Eagles (16-1) snag a marquee non-league decision. Singles winners for the Prep were Jack Prokopis (6-0, 6-1) and John Deangelis (6-2, 4-6, 10-6).
GIRLS TENNIS
Danvers 4, Gloucester 1: The Falcons swept doubles action with wins by Ava Nadeau & Josie Vogel (6-1, 6-2) plus Jenny Patel & Raina Langlais (6-7, 6-1, 10-6). Madison Savage (6-3, 6-1) and Sophie Sanidas (6-0, 6-0) clinched the win in singles play.
SOFTBALL
Salem 10, Malden 6: Faith Sanchez-Schroeder had a triple plus an inside-the-park homer to help the Witches come from five runs down and top the Golden Tornadoes. Emma McMahon scored three times and recorded her first varsity hit, Heather Bernard also scored three and Liv Loux (three RBI) and pitcher Annie Thornett had three hits each. Ella Wasserman also had an outstanding game in the field.
Bishop Fenwick 7, Arlington Catholic 2: The Crusaders took care of business against the Cougars.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott 6, RPI 3: In the opening round of the NCAA tournament, the Gulls (36-7) won their 18th straight game to move on and meet host MIT on Friday. Raven Comtois hit a two-run double to open the scoring and Endicott never trailed. Maria Hanchuk earned the win in the circle and Jaylin Cuoto came on for a save while offensively Chloe Shapleigh had a double and two RBI. Dani Lear and Christina Nowicki also earned RBI.