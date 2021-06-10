SOFTBALL
Marblehead 6, Saugus 5: Down by a run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning, the Magicians rallied for the win when Maeve Sogoloff singled and Madi Monahan blasted a game-winning two-run homer. It made a winner out of Lauren Donovan, who scattered eight hits and struck out nine Sachem hitters. Ashleigh Monahan (2 RBI), Amelia Rogers, Sogoloff (single and triple) and Monahan were all 2-for-4 for Marblehead, while Jolie Quintana added an RBI double.
Masconomet swept: The Chieftains (now 4-11) were swept by a 15-win Boston Latin Academy squad, 13-4 and 4-3. Olivia Filmore had an RBI triple, a single and scored two runs in the opener, while Alex Locke pitched very well in the nightcap and Natalie Nolan rapped a two-run single.
BOYS LACROSSE
Peabody 8, Masconomet 3: Anthony Bettencourt scored four goals to help the Tanners earn a hard fought victory. Keenan Madden added two goals and two assist, Tristan Ell had two goals and both Drew Lucas and Cam Collins tallied an assist. Derek Patturelli made eight saves between the posts to help out in the win.
For Masco (5-5), Keo Kiriakos scored twice while Will Mitchell had the other. Max Rosenbaum made nine saves in net in the setback.
Beverly 13, Winthrop 6: Kyle Oliphant and Mason Simpson both scored four goals while captain Nick Cole had a goal and a career high five assists to send the Panthers (now 6-6) to victory. Gavin Lawrence added two scores; Adam Shipp and Will ten Hope also scored; and Matt Mezza (2), James Silva, ten Hope and Oliphant all had assists while goalkeeper Quinn Fidler turned aside seven shots.
St. John’s Prep 8, Billerica 6: Trailing by five in the third quarter on the road, the Eagles (now 10-1) scored the game’s final seven goals, including the game-winner from Conan Keefe with 1:49 remaining, to pull out the dramatic win. Captain Michael Kelly paced the offense with three goals and an assist, with Jimmy Ayers adding a goal and two helpers. Charlie Wilmot, Pat Atkins and Charlie Danis also scored for St. John’s, Tyee Ambrosh had two assists, and Kaden Quirk tured aside eight shots for the decision.
SWampscott 17, Salem 3: Zack Pierce and Jack Russo each had two goals and three assists while Fernando Barranco added two scores and one assist as the Big Blue rolled to victory. Christian Urbano and Vinny Palmer also had two goals apiece for the winners, with goalie Aidan Breault adding a goal in addition to making three saves. Single goals came off the sticks of Christian Pierro, Thomas Poska, Brendan Sheehan, Jason Codispoti, Dakoda Langevain and Liam Herlihy (who also had one assist).
Newburyport 8, Hamilton-Wenham 3: Tied at halftime, the Generals couldn’t find the back of the net again and fell despite an excellent outing in net from senior captain Grant Landon (16 saves). Andrew Winch, Hunter Bahr and Lucas Hunt had the goals for Hamilton-Wenham (now 3-7).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 15, Triton 5: The Tigers rolled behind five goals and five assists from Cayla Greenleaf, who notched her 100th career goal in the process. Riley Daly also scored while adding three assists, while Estelle Gromko (goal, assist), Skyler Moseley (goal), Kayden Flather (2 goals), Sarah Lombard (4 goals, 1 assist) and Julia Moseley (goal) also contributed offensively. Defensively, Bree Ring, Sam Orroth, Lexi Wright, Ava Horsman, Claire O’Flynn and Morgan Sexton played well, while Ashton Flather made seven saves in net.
BASEBALL
Amesbury 4, Hamilton-Wenham 1: The Generals (11-4) suffered their second straight loss despite a strong performance on the mound from Luke McClintock (6 innings, 6 Ks, 3 hits, 2 earned runs). Offensively, James Horgan went 2-for-4 while Nick Freni, Ryan Monahan and Carter Coffey each had one hit. Tobin Clark Goldfeld had the Generals lone RBI.
Swampscott 8, Saugus 7: Swampscott (now 6-7) picked up a nice win on Senior Day behind a walk-off homer from Cam O’Brien in the bottom of the seventh. O’Brien mashed two homers on the day and finished with three RBI. Swampscott also got a double and three RBI from Jonah Cadorette; Matt McIntire added two hits and an RBI, and pitcher Pierce Friedman picked up the win with three strikeouts in two innings of relief.
BOYS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Gloucester 0: Mike Garber (6-0, 6-0), Jack Donovan (6-3, 6-2), Daniel Farfel (6-3, 6-1) and the doubles teams of Kipp Schauder/Dwight Foster (6-1, 6-3) and Christopher Thompson/Aidan Ryan (6-1, 6-4) all won their matches en route to the team sweep for Masco.
GIRLS TENNIS
Marblehead 5, Gloucester 0: The Magicians rolled on Senior Day behind wins from Jessica Munroe (6-1, 6-1), Cannan Whittier (6-1, 6-1) and Tess Keaney (6-0, 6-0) in singles action. Both doubles teams (Emily Clough/Lauren Podgur and Ava Ullian/Leah Sualnier also won with clean sweeps.
Danvers 5, Salem 0: Abby Lyman (6-1, 6-1), Amanda Tinkham (6-1, 6-1) and Jenny Patel (6-2, 6-0) had straight set victories in singles for the Falcons, as did the tandems of Ali Griffin and Malana Moy (6-4, 7-6) in addition to Kelly Huynh and Isha Patel (6-2, 6-2).
Manchester Essex 3, Hamilton-Wenham 2: Chloe Gern won her match at third singles (6-4, 6-1) for the Generals (now 7-4), as did the first doubles team of Libby Collins and Lisette Leonard (7-6 (8-6), 6-2).
GIRLS TRACK
Gloucester 77, Danvers 54: Winners for Danvers included Haley Murphy (400 hurdles, 400), Katelyn Corbett (triple jump), Jordan Ortins (100 hurdles) and Cali Abbatessa (shot put, discus). Finishing in second place was Katie Walfield (400 hurdles, 800), Emma Eagan (two mile), Courtney Hinchion (mile), Haley Murphy (high jump) and Reese Holland (javelin).
BOYS TRACK
Danvers 80, Gloucester 56: The Falcons got double wins from Ryan McHale (high hurdles, long jump), Jacob Reardon (100 and 200) and Will Sheehan (400 hurdles, 400) to finish the season at a perfect 6-0. The 4x100 relay team of Jacob Westcott, Jonathan Levanthal, Colin Kelter and Aidan Smith picked up a key victory as well, while Levanthal threw a personal best in the javelin. Aidan Dirslane, Mike Leon, Nick Goodwin, Freddie Poussard, Luke Llewellyn, Mekonnen Eon, TJ Glowki and Evan Lewis all added key points for the Falcons.
SUMMER BASEBALL
Winnipesaukee 8, North Shore Navigators 7: The Navs lost on a walk off in the bottom of the ninth to fall to 2-2-1 on the year. Joe Lomuscio and Jake Gustin (Peabody) both homered and crossed the plate twice to help a 10-hit effort in the loss. Logan Bravo finished with two rbi while Jonathan Luders and DH Cal Christofori both went 2-for-3.