NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
North Shore Navigators 5, Vermont Mountaineers 4: Trailing by one in the bottom of the ninth, the Navs (15-14-2) got back to back solo homers from Logan Bravo and Peabody's Jake Gustin (4 hits) to win it. Bravo's was his second homer of the game and 10th of the summer, setting a new franchise single season record. Swampscott native Luke Marshall turned in a strong start on the mound, going six innings while allowing just three hits and one earned run with five strikeouts.
SENIOR LEGION
Peabody/Middleton 6, Beverly/Salem 5: The Elves handed District 8 champion Beverly/Salem their first loss of the summer as Beverly/Salem lined up its pitching for this weekend's state playoffs. Beverly/Salem bounced back to beat Andover, 6-3, behind solid pitching from Jake Miano, Eric DePiero, Brennan Frost and Nick McINtyre with Jacob Novas, Nick Fox and Matt Ploszay providing excellent defense.