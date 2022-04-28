SOFTBALL
Salem 18, Malden 11: Cassidi O’Leary had three hits including two home runs and a double en route to a six RBI day to lead the Witches to victory. Skyler Sverker added three doubles and scored three runs, Jayla Tamilo had three hits and three RBI and Liv Loux and Ella Wasserman each chipped in with two hits. Annie Thornett picked up her first varsity win in the circle with 10 Ks.
Arlington Catholic 11, Ipswich 1: The Tigers dropped a tough out of conference bout on Thursday.
Bishop Fenwick 5, Latin Academy 2: Gigi Aupont continued to pitch well, striking out a whopping 17 batters while allowing just three hits in seven innings of work. Offensively, Guilianna Micciche went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBI while Arianna Costello had an RBI double.
Innovation/NDA 19, Essex Tech 7: Isa Bishop, Riley Mitchell and Lily Zagoreos all had big hits for the Hawks in the setback.
BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 12, Cardinal Spellman 0 (6 innings): Mike Williams tossed a complete game shut out, allowing just two hits, no walks and striking out six for the win. Gianni Mercurio led the way at the plate with two hits, a walk, two stolen bases, three RBI and two runs scored. Costa Beechin added a double, two singles, a stolen base, three RBI and three runs, while Nick Vilano (2 hits, RBI, run), Anthony Marino (single, three RBI), Mike Faragi (double) and Anthony Herbert (single) also contributed.
BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 23, Saugus 2: Senior midfielder Niall Kearney starred for the Magicians (8-2) by scoring the first six goals of his career in a blowout win. Eleven of his teammates also scored: Connor Sheridan (3), Zander Danforth (2), Charlie Grenier (2), Gio Garibotto (2, plus one assist), Cam Waldman (2, plus one assist), Josh Robertson (plus 2 assists), Carter Laramie (plus 2 assists), Connor Cronin (plus 3 assists), Kai Bontaites, Cole Gallup and Baxter Jennings. Goalies Finn Maniaci and Aiden Thang both made two saves.
Beverly 18, Salem 0: Senior Thomas Keene had three goals and an assist while freshman Jonathan Mezza added a goal and three assists as the Panthers (5-4) rolled. Other scorers for Beverly included Gavin Lawrence (3-2), Will ten Hope (2 goals), Matt Mezza (1-3), Troy Morin, Mason Simpson, P.J. Redman, Jeff Hallinan and Kaleb Kaplan. Jaxon Thomas and James Silva each had two assists, and goalies Dylan Hunter (1 save), Colby Vaccaro and Matteo Lucrezia shared the shutout. Salem goalie Maher Kakonezis had 20 saves in his team’s setback.
Hamilton-Wenham 14, Amesbury 1: The Generals snapped a five game losing streak and improved to 2-6 with the CAL win.
St. John’s Prep 15, St. John’s Shrewsbury 9: Scoring the game’s first eight goals and leading by a dozen (13-1) at halftime, the Eagles kicked off the second half of their Catholic Conference schedule with a solid win. Jimmy Ayers and Tommy Sarni scored four and three goals, respectively, while both adding two assists. Matt Morrow scored three of his own; Jake Vana hads two; Harlan Graber had a goal and two assists; Luke Kelly and Max Perault also scored; and Charlie Wilmot and Jack Doherty added assists. Chris Esposito was successful on 10 of his 15 faceoffs, and Teddy Cullinane had nine saves in net.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Beverly 15, Salem 2: The Panthers (6-3) picked up their second win in as many days behind a full team effort that was led by Kayleigh Crowell’s three goals and an assist. Lily Shea (2 goals, 2 assists) Samantha Sprissler (2 goals, 1 assist), Caroline Ploszay (2 goals), Ava Middleton (2 goals) and Joselyn Silva (2 goals, 3 assists) all registered multiple point efforts as well.
Marblehead 14, Saugus 0: Sydney Langton netted a hat trick to lead a balanced Magicians attack in the rout. Lucy Wales added two goals and an assist, Caitlyn Ryan scored twice and both Gigi Lombardi and Hadley Wales had a goal and an assist in the win.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Innovation Academy 0: The Witches improved to 4-2 on the season after taking a 25-11, 25-11, 25-19 straight set triumph. Junior captain and outside hitter Jake Fritz paved the way with seven kills and five aces offensively.
Greater Lowell 3, Essex Tech 1: Senior middle blocker had a great showing for the Hawks with 10 kills and three blocks, while senior outside hitter Gabriel Mota added seven kills. Libero Beck Hermann, also a 12th grader, added 20 digs for Essex Tech, which battled before falling, 30-28, 19-25, 16-25, 24-26.
St. John’s Prep 3, St. John’s Shrewsbury 0: The Eagles kept on rolling, improving to 11-1 after sweeping the Pioneers, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18.
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody 86, Beverly 49: Wednesday, the Tanners took control of the Northeastern Conference with a rare win over the Panthers. Lindsey Wilson came in first in both the low hurdles and high jump, Sarah DiVasta doubled up in the mile and the 800 and Yosmery Batista won both the 400 and the long jump to spark Peabody, which got other firsts from Aaliyah Callahan (shot put), Jess Richards (discus), Samantha Simmons (javelin), Savanna Vargas (100),
For Beverly, Meredith Pasquarosa won the high hurdles and the 200 and Mia Kasperowicz won the 2-mile.
Marblehead 93, Danvers 43: First-place finishers for the Magicians were Keira Sweetnam (high jump), Claire Davis (long jump and low hurdles), Grace Miller (javelin), Devin Whalen (high hurdles), Claire Trautman (100), Ava Machado (200) and Claire Tips (mile).
Cali Abbatessa doubled up in the shot put and the discus and Emily Tobin won the triple jump. Katie Walfield picked up first in the 800 and Emma Eagan was first among all runners in the 2-mile (12:16).
Northeast Metro 74, Essex Tech 59: The Hawks came up just short in Thursday’s dual meet.
BOYS TRACK
Peabody 95, Beverly 40: The Tanners continued to dominate the competition behind wins by Luke Roan (high jump), Mike Perez (long jump), Alex Jackson (shot put), Dom Drillon (javelin), Sebastian Pizzaro (low hurdles), Pat Senfuma (high hurdles), Colin Ridley (100), Marco Desimone (200), Shaun Conrad (400) and Logan Tracia (800).
Beverly’s Brady Trask won the triple jump, Thomas Oberlander won the discus and Liam Ouellette topped the mile.
Masconomet 87.5, Swampscott 48.5: Simon Berents took the low hurdles to spark the Chieftains. Liam Gillespie won the highs, Spencher Schapp topped the shot put, Sasha Kessel won the 100 and the 200 and Nate Collins won the 400.
For the Big Blue, Vince Videtta won the high jump, Joey Do topped the long jump and the triple jump and Ethan Gee won the discus.
Essex Tech 81, Northeast Metro 46: The Hawks pulled out the victory on Thursday afternoon.
GIRLS TENNIS
Swampscott 3, Danvers 2: Lanie Fautes pulled out a three-set battle (6-7, 7-5, 6-3) over Amanda Tinkham at third singles to propel the Big Blue to a tight victory. Other winners for Swampscott included the first doubles team of Franci Southen/Meggie Jensen (6-7, 7-5, 6-3) and the second doubles team of Anna Ratner/Anastasia Shub (6-1, 6-4).
Winners for Danvers were Madison Savage (6-4, 6-4) and Abby Lyman (6-2, 6-1).
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Amesbury 0: The Generals swept behind singles 6-0, 6-0 singles wins from Sky Jara, Naomi Provost and Chloe Gern, as well as doubles wins from Nora Gamber/Lily Cassidy (6-2, 6-1) and Marley Shea/Clarie Nistl (6-1, 6-0).
BOYS TENNIS
Swampscott 5, Danvers 0: Tate Greenfield (6-0, 6-0), Charles Schepens (6-0, 6-0) and Nick Custer (6-1, 6-0) all won singles matches, while Colin Masucci/Trevor Talebian (6-0, 6-0) and Maxim Zessig/Tex Graff (6-1, 6-1) won in doubles for Swampscott (now 2-3).
Brookline 4, Marblehead 1: Freshman Matthew Sherf earned the Magicians’ lone point of the day, winning his third singles match 6-1, 6-0.