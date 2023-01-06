GIRLS TRACK
Beverly breezes to two wins: Meredith Pasquarosa tied the school record in the 50 yard high hurdles in a time of 7.2 seconds to highlight the Panthers’ blowout wins over Winthrop (85-1) and Swampscott (76-10). Pasquarosa also won the high jump with a leap of 4 feet 8 inches. Other winners for Beverly (now 5-1) included Katie Burgess in the 300, Claire Brean in the 600, Allison Prassse in the 100, Tara MacNeil in the mile, Maury Hauck in the 2-mile, Mya Perron in the shot put, and Izzy Sullivan in the 50 dash. Sveta Piasecki, Charlotte Miller, Kathryn Manzo, and Julie O’Connor also took top honors in the 4x400 relay (4:52.8).
Peabody 75, Danvers 11: Aaliyah Callahan broke Arlene Davilla’s three-year old indoor shot put school record with a toss of 38-feet-8 1/2 inches to spark the Tanners to victory. Lindsay Wilson doubled up in winning the high jump (5-2) and hurdles (6.9) while Savanna Vargas won the dash with a new school record time of 5.5 seconds, Mimi Batista won the 300 (46.9), Madi Barrett won the 600 (1:52), Sarah DiVasta took the mile and Chloe Toda won the 2-mile.
Olivia St. Pierre was first in the 1000 for Danvers with a time of 3:23 while Emma Eagan ran a strong mile.
Saugus 51, Salem 24: Mallory McCarthy finished first in the 600 with a time of 2:32 for the Witches while Nelly Harrington topped the 1000 (5:03) and Whitney New won the mile and Charlotte Ross took the 2-mile.
BOYS TRACK
Beverly wins two: The Panthers saw Leo Sheriff capture both the hurdles and high jump to highlight victories over Winthrop 81-1) and Swampscott (62-20). Other winners for the Orange-and-Black were Dan Conant in the 300, Ryan Dunleavy in the 600, Ryan Whiting in the 1000, Misha Krygin in the mile, and Riley McGoldrick in the 2-mile. The 4x400 squad of Dunleavy, Krygin, Ryan Whiting, and Ray Kwiatek were also victorious, and Colin Burns had a noteworthy personal best by breaking 40 feet in the shot put.
Salem 40, Saugus 29: The Witches came out victorious behind first-place performances from Patrick Con (high jump), Oscar Fernandez (300, 44.9), Nathaniel Simons (2-mile), Ethan Roses (mile) and Ryan Colby (1000).
Peabody 65, Danvers 21: Patrick Senfuma doubled up to win both the high jump and high hurdles to lead the Tanners. Sophomore Alex Jackson won the shot put with a toss of 47-feet-7-inches while Alan Paulino won the dash (5.2), Eli Batista was first in the 300 (41.3), Brian Stevens won the 600 (1:35), Ryan Faletra topped the 1000 (2:59), Logan Tracia won the mile (4:57) and Josh Trelegan won the 2-mile in 10:57.
For Danvers, Chuck Garlin ran a strong second in the 600 (1:35), Chris McCrea did so in the 1000 (3:00) and Aidan Smith had strong performances in both the high jump and hurdles.
SWIMMING
Beverly 100, Gloucester 76: The Panthers took first in each event to swim past the Fishermen. Senior Ryan McFadden qualified for states by winning the 100 butterfly in a time of 54.69 seconds; he also captured the 200 freestyle in 1:50.16. Karli Atwood was also a double winner for Beverly in the 200 IM (2:23.95) and 100 breaststroke (1:00.84), as was Paolo Buguicchio in the 50 free (25.64) and 100 free (1:00.18). Zachary DaSilva-Grondin also placed first in the 500 free (5:43.78), as did Seva Kitov in the 100 backstroke (1:00.84). Chloe Bossler also had a terrific showing in her first 500 freestyle.
The Panthers also prevailed in all three relays. Kitov, Atood, DaSilva-Grondin, and Joao Sardinha captured the 200 medley relay (2:07.97); Buguicchio, Sandrina Kline, Julia Halligan, and McFadden teamed up to win the 200 free relay (1:54.35); and Buguicchio, Kline, Atwood, and DaSilva-Grondin were victorious in the 400 free (4:08.38).
WRESTLING
Essex Tech/Masconomet 45, Bishop Fenwick/Northeast 30: Yianni Bertone had an impressive 26-second pin at 170 pounds to help spark the victory for the combined Essex Tech/Masconomet squads. Quinn Lodewick, Miles Darling, Colin McAveney, Xavier Parsons, David Hashley, and Garrett Hunter also had pins for the winners.
Beverly 63, Marblehead/Swampscott 18: Kasey Nako (170 pounds), Connor Day (220) and Jack Consedine (285) all won their matches by fall to highlight the Panthers’ victory Wednesday night. Iuan Williams (152) also prevailed in his match by points for Beverly (now 10-2 on the season).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 56, Salem High 27: Cindy Shehu poured in 33 points to help the Navigators defeat their Witch City rivals and improve to 7-3. Kianny Mirabal-Nunez added 18 points in the win.
Tyleah Hicks powered Salem High with 15 points.