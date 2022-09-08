BOYS SOCCER
Peabody 5, Concord Carlisle 5: Trailing 5-0 at the half, the Tanners mounted an improbable comeback down the stretch to draw even with one of the top programs in the state. John Arruda netted a hat trick and dished out an assist in the tie while Bruno Correia added a penalty kick goal and two assists. Kyle Labao, who turned in an excellent defensive performance, had the equalizer in the final minutes off an assist from Arruda, while AJ Forte also had a strong game in the middle. The Tanners were playing without one of their top players, Victor Maciel, who was out with an ankle injury.
“It was the best comeback against a great team that I have ever been a part of,” said Peabody head coach Stan McKeen. “The kids just didn’t quit in the second half; they played their hearts out.”
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Manchester Essex 0: The Generals turned in a great team effort, getting goals from Nick Stein, Jackson Contois and Will Gern en route to the win. Assists went to Tate Fitzgibbons, Harry Stein and Max Clarke, while Liam Heney secured the shutout in net.
VOLLEYBALL
Marblehead 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: Senior Keira Sweetnam had nine kills while Madison Cole chipped in four as the Magicians (1-1) got an impressive non-league sweep, 25-9, 25-24, 25-13. Isabel Wabno added eight digs and setters Julia Potvin and Tamya Johnson had 18 assists combined.
Methuen 3, Beverly 0: Mya Perron and Natalie Reynolds had ten kills each but the Rangers dropped the Panthers 25-23, 25-15, 25-16. Abby Amoroso had a nice game defensively with 14 digs and Abby Ruggieri had 17 assists.
Pioneer Charter 3, Salem 0: Freshman Mia Silva had three aces, four assists and three kills in her varsity debut and captain Brooke Ryan added three aces with three kills of her own but the Witches fell 25-23, 25-19, 25-18.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 7, Manchester Essex 0: Midfielder Lily Mark had a hat trick with two assists to power the defending D4 state champs. Ella Schenker added a goal with a helper while Sadie Gamber, Maddy Wood and Tessa Hunt also scored. Senior captain Stewart Bernard shared the shutout with sophomore Piper Shepherd.
Georgetown 2, Ipswich 0: The Tigers dipped to 0-1-1 on the road.
GOLF
Gloucester 47 1/2, Masconomet 24 1/2: The Chieftains fell to 1-2 at Bass Rocks. Freshman Cole Velardo halved his match and was Masco’s medalist with a round score of 41.
Rockport 103, Ipswich 94: Captains Chase Hansen and Charlie Jepsen had 19 points each in the hard fought match which saw Ipswich (2-4) neck-and-neck with the Vikings until the final groups came in.
Marblehead 48 1/2, Winthrop 23 1/2: The Magicians improved to 3-0 with wins by Adrian Baron (9-0), Jacob Aizanman (7 1/2- 1 1/2), Marty Ryan (7-2), Jacob Hershfield (6-3) and Matt Mahan (6-3) with Matt Weed and Charlie Grenier earning draws.
Peabody 62, Saugus 10: All eight Tanners won their matches on Thursday to help the squad improve to 2-1 on the season.
Essex Tech 136, Greater Lowell 60: Ryan Colbert scored 29 points to lead the Hawks to a convincing win. Aidan Gray also played well with 28 points.
Beverly 38.5, Danvers 33.5: The Panthers picked up a tight NEC win behind match play wins from Jack Ryan (6-3), Dylan Hunter (5.5-3.5), Ryan Avila (5-4) and Thomas Simeone (7-2).
For Danvers, Bobby Fish (5-4), Brendan Glowik (5.5-3.5) and Jakob Hamel (5.5-3.5) all won their matches while Connie Harvey tied 4.5-4.5.
Hamilton-Wenham 120, Amesbury 77: The Generals (now 4-2) got strong performances from Aidan Noon (24 points, Morgan Glovsky (23) and Jack Bial (22) en route to the win.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 4, Marblehead 1: Sophomore Eliot Lund scored a pair of goals and Brooke Davies dished out three assists as the host Panthers evened their record at 1-1. Lily Shea and Jennifer Pelletier also scored for the winners, with Amelia Massa earning the win in net with two saves. Cerys Murphy and Ella Maloblocki were defensive stars for Beverly.
Sydney Hamilton had the Magicians’ goal, with Clara Donovan assisting. Maggie Beauchesne stopped 10 shots in net while Emma Callaghan and Savannah Caruso also played well for Marblehead (1-1).
Danvers 2, Swampscott 1: Katherine Purcell’s first goal of the season, coming off a stroke, proved to be the margin of victory as the Falcons won their second straight road game to begin the season. Emma Wilchoski also found the back of the net off a corner, and Megan McGinnity made five saves in net.
Sawyer Groothuis scored for Swampscott in its season opener, while goalie Cece O’Connor made eight saves.
Masconomet 8, Peabody 0: Reigning Salem News Player of the Year Maggie Sturgis had a career high seven goals for the Chieftains in their season opening triumph. Mia Juliano scored her first varsity goal as well for Masconomet, with Sophie Doumas assisting. Sara Graves and Avery Allen also had helpers and goalie Maddi Wayland earned the shutout. Julia Graves, a captain, and Shaye Trodden also starred for the winners.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
Endicott 1, Albertus Magnus 0: Jason Brodeur converted a penalty kick in the seventh minute and the Gulls (2-1-1) played perfect defense the rest of the way to come away with the shutout victory. Kevin Pelletier made two saves to earn his first win of the fall season.