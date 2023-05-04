GIRLS TENNIS
Peabody 5, Saugus 0: Efthyghia Kourtelidis & Argiro Psyhogios picked up their first win as a varsity duo in three sets, 6-1, 4-6, 7-5, and the rest of the Tanners swept. Those winners were Jill McGrath & Theodosia Kourtelidis (6-3, 6-1) and in singles play Jessica Chau (6-3, 6-3), Yasmine Giacalone (6-0, 6-0) and Valentina Goga (6-1, 6-0).
Manchester Essex 5, Marblehead 0: Despite the loss, Pauline Geissler played very well at first singles in a marathon match that had to be shortened due to darkness and ended 6-1, 3-6, 5-6 (2-7).
BASEBALL
Bishop Fenwick 7, Malden Catholic 0: Senior captain Mike Geissler struck out 12 over six shutout innings and classmate Marco Carrillo polished off the shutout as the Crusaders improved to 7-3. Junior captain Nick Villano had three hits including a double and Josh Scali had a 2-run double to lead the offense with Andrew McKenzie, Carrillo and Chris D’Angelo all collecting RBI.
Lynnfield 6, Hamilton-Wenham 2: Sophomore Gian Gamelli hit a solo homer in the sixth and Gavin Clark Goldfeld also drove in a run as the Generals (5-3) tried to mount a comeback. The Pioneers added two runs in the top of the seventh to pull away, however. Gamelli struck out five in four innings of mound work and James Day, Harrison Stein and Conor McClintock also hit safely.
North Reading 6, Ipswich 3: Matt McGowan threw four solid innings and added an RBI double for the Tigers (1-6) before Nate Baise made his varsity pitching debut and also impressed. Jeremy Lathrop (base hit) and Drew Lane also swung the bat well for IHS, as did James Jewell, while Baise and Dylan York were defensive anchors up the middle.
SOFTBALL
Salem 10, Marblehead 9: Eighth grader Julia Gardner hit her first varsity home run and totaled two RBI to help the Witches hold off the Magicians. Barbara Rowley went 3-for-3 and made some big catches in center while Annie Thornett went the distance in the circle and helped her cause with two hits. Heather Bernard added an RBI double and Liv Loux chipped in three hits.
BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 16, Danvers 4: Connor Cronin had five goals, including the 100th of his career, and added three assists to keep the Magicians (10-0 unbeaten. Carter Laramie added another five goals with two helpers in the win. Baxter Jennings (3 goals), Charlie Grenier and Reece Moore (both with a goal and two assists), and John Whipple (goal) also scored, with J.J. Pollender earning his first career assist. Drew Nelson also had one assist and Finn Maniaci stopped seven shots in net.
Sean Rivard scored twice, Colby Dunham had a goal and three assists, and Brady Tersolo also scored for the Falcons (5-7), who received eight saves from goaltender Connor Harvey.
Masconomet 14, Peabody 7: Jack Wexler scored five times and goalie Richard Jacavanco stood tall with 14 saves, giving the Chieftains () their fourth win in five contests. Mike Rossi added three goals and an assist; Tristen Dillon and Miles Mireault both finished with two goals and two assists; Will Carey had one goal and two assists; and Will Mitchell contributed a goal and one assist.
Peabody received three goals from Connor Anezis, two from Johnny Lucas, a goal and two assists from Matt Bettencourt, one of each from Danny Barrett, and solo assists from Derek Collins and Ashton Sousa. Goalie Antonio Anzalone stopped 10 shots.
Swampscott 10, Gloucester 5: A six-point game from Jason Codispoti (4G, 2A) enabled the Big Blue (now 5-7) to double up the Fishermen. Goalie Tim Sheehan had 10 saves in the win, which also saw goals from Ronan Locke (2), Liam Keaney (plus 4 assists), Christian Urbano (plus an assist), Jason Rothwell and Liam Herlihy.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Marblehead 11, Danvers 10: The Magicians (3-9) picked up a big conference win behind three goals, six draw controls and an interception from Sydney Langton. Lucy Wales also scored three times, Ramona Gillett had one goal and three ground balls, and Maddie Forbes, Caitlin Ryan, Caroline Scroope and Isabelle Ferrante each scored once.
Hamilton-Wenham 25, Triton 7: Freshman standout Evie Bernard continued to impress, erupting for eight more goals and winning 20 draw controls in the convincing Generals’ (6-4) win. Her older sister, Stewart, added four goals and an assist, Maisie Leland had four goals and an assist as well, and both Dylan Whitman (assist) and Avery Nistl (4 draw controls) netted hat tricks. Libby Pollard, Emma Happel and Grace Glidden had the other goals. Defensively, Maddie Graber and Ava Shultz shined in front of goalie Ava Vautour (3 saves).
Swampscott 17, Gloucester 6: The Big Blue improved to 7-2 behind six goals from Avery Laundry and three apiece from Sophia Ciciotti and Brooke Waters. Coco Clopton also added a hat trick with two assists, Abby Eichler had a goal and two helpers and Fiona Keaney chipped in one goal. Defensively, goalie Lilah Caplan made seven saves.
Ipswich 6, Manchester Essex 4: The Tigers earned a hard fought win in a defensive battle, with goalie Ashton Flather coming up big with 11 saves and two interceptions. Lucy Donahue chipped in with five caused turnovers and four ground balls while Morgan Sexton, Avery Brown, Jade Wilcox and Ella Stein all shined defensively. On the other end, Carolyn Bailey had two goals and an assist, Estelle Gromko had a goal and an assist, and Allie Wile, Ella Stein and Kayden Flather each scored once.
BOYS TRACK
Beverly 87, Gloucester 49: Leo Sheriff’s junior record of 15.4 in the high hurdles and Ray Kwiatek’s sophomore mark of 51.7 in the 400 helped the Panthers improve to 4-1. The 4x100 relay of Shane Barker, Devin Smalls, Danny Conant and Sheriff posted a season best of 45.6 seconds while other winners included Misha Krygin (2-mile), Harry Silva (long jump), Junior De Los Santos (javelin) and Colin Burns (shot put).
Peabody 111.5, Swampscott 24.5: Evan Bedard topped both the long jump (19-7) and triple jump (40-6 1/2) and Alex Jackson doubled in the shot put (50-11) and discus (152-10) to power the unbeaten Tanners. Marshall Simpson won the javelin (146), Brian Stevens won the low hurdles (63.9), Peyton Smith won the highs (16.9), Colin Ridley topped the 100 (11.6), Jayce Dooley won the 200 (23.8), Sebastian Pizzaro won the 400 (55.9), Owen Brennan won the mile (4:57) and Dylan Faletra won the 2-mile (10:47).
For the Big Blue, Gabe Tripp won the high jump (5-6) and Hunter Hersey won the 800 (2:09).
GIRLS TRACK
Peabody 111, Swampscott 20: Triple winner Lindsay Wilson took the triple jump (33-4) as well as the high hurdles (15.5) and 200 (28.1) to pace the undefeated Tanners. Brianna Ewansiha topped the high jump (4-10), Mimi Batista won the long jump (16-3), Lindsay Wilson won the , Aaliyah Callahan won the shot put (36-7), Jess Richards won the discus (107-5), Allessandra Forgrione took the javelin (114-4), Tamara Kemigisha won the low hurdles, Savanna Vargas won the 100 (12.5), Stella D’Ambrosio won the 400 (66.1), Jane Haight won the 800 (2:36), Kyra Buckley won the mile (5:50) and Leah Buckley won the 2-mile (12:53).
Gloucester 74, Beverly 61: Meredith Pasquarosa led the Panthers by winning the high jump, 400 and the high hurdles in a big effort. Lily McCarthy was first in the javelin, Vanessa Wiederhold won the low hurdles and Allison Prasse was first in the mile.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, KIPP 0: Senior Ryan Cole delivered 16 kills and classmate Ryan Lovasco spiked 11 to spark the Hawks (6-3) in a 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 sweep. Freshman Jack Booth added six kills and sophomore Barrett Cross handed out 35 assists.
Salem 3, Innovation 0: Senior Chris Qirjazi had nine kills along with an ace, three digs and a block to help the Witches (6-5) inch over the .500 mark with a 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 sweep.