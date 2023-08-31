GOLF
Peabody 37.5, Winthrop 34.5: The Tanners (1-1) snared a road win behind match play wins from Mason Clickstein (7-2), Mike Petro (6-3), Matt Ryder (5-4), Nathan Palhare (5.5-3.5) and Jason Houlden (6-3). Peabody will next play at home against Masco on Tuesday.
Gloucester 40.5, Swampscott 31.5: The Big Blue came up short on the road at Bass Rocks despite match play wins from Jackson Bertram and Dawson DiBarri. Swampscott is back in action on Tuesday at Salem.
Essex Tech 119, Ipswich 110: The Hawks earned a hard fought win at Ipswich Country Club behind 25 points from Aidan Gray and 23 from Jake Swencki.
Marblehead 196, St. Mary’s 182: The Magicians (2-0) pulled out an impressive road win at Hillview behind a career round from Matt Mahan, who fired a 1-under par 35 with 38 quota points. Charlie Grenier fired a 38 with 33 points while James Bickell chipped in 26 points and Simon Quicken, Adrian Baron and Toby Grenier each had 25.
Saugus 42.5, Salem 29.5: The Witches dropped their season opener despite match play wins from Riley Fenerty (6-3) and Barbara Rowley (7.5-1.5). Matthew Kenney secured a tie (4.5-4.5) in his first-ever varsity match.