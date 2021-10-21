VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Swampscott 1: The Tanners (13-4) celebrated Senior Night with a 21-25, 25-6, 25-9, 25-11 win. Among the seniors making big contributions were Kristina Cardello (24 digs), Sarah Broughton (11 kills, four aces), Meg Price (three kills), Elayna Capone (six kills, two aces), Janie Wilson (two kills) and Kara Iozza (nine serving points, one ace).
Masconomet 3, Salem 0: The Chieftains took a 25-14, 25-14, 25-7 decision.
Bishop Fenwick 3, Austin Prep 1: Captain Jess Furtado played an outstanding game as the Crusaders earned a hard fought win.
GIRLS SOCCER
Essex Tech 2, Lowell Catholic 0: The Hawks (9-8) officially clinched a postseason berth courtesy of goals by Hope McCarthy and Izzy Santana.
Pioneer I 7, Salem Academy 3: Cindy Shehu netted two more goals of the Navigators in the high scoring affair with another tally by Becca Ulcena.
Hamilton-Wenham 1, Newburyport 1: In a battle between the CAL Kinney and Baker leaders, the Generals (11-1-2) got the equalizer from junior Chloe Gern in the final seconds after freshman Maddy Wood’s free kick to the far post was touched over by senior Jane Maguire. Sophomore Lilly Mark, senior Hailey Hamilton and senior Christa Coffey had great all-around games as H-W kept its 11 game unbeaten streak alive.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Salem Academy shines: At the state charter school invitational at Franklin Park, junior Charlotte Ross took first place in a very strong showing and Azriel Taguiam took third overall.
BOYS SOCCER
Pioneer I 2, Salem Academy 0: Keeper Ivan Parededs played well with six stops but Salem dipped to 6-6-1. Lenin Anutebeh and Allen Nuochembeng also played well for the Navigators.
Ipswich 9, Triton 0: Freshman Darwin Ramirez scored three goals as the Tigers cruised over their CAL rivals. Cade Wetter added two goals and an assist, Brian Milano had a goal and an assist, Tyler Rafferty had a goal and an assist, Nate Pillis had a goal in his first game back from injury, and Josiah Scarano had a goal as well. Nate Buletza added an assist while Alex Barlow had a strong game overall. Keeper Nate Kobuszewski earned the shutout in net.
Gloucester 6, Salem 0: The Witches couldn’t keep pace with their NEC rivals.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 6, North Reading 1: The Crusaders (10-2-3) rolled behind three goals and an assist from Emma Perry. Emily McPhail, Rayne Millett and Zoe Elwell also scored while Grace Morey had two assists. Sedona Lawson made five saves in net and Kailey Silva, Eve Watson and Gianna Robertson played strong defense in the win.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 5, Gordon 0: The No. 1 seed Gulls took all three doubles matches with wins by Ripley Uyeda/Lejla Guster, Justine Hoover/Fernanda Trevino and Ashley Keaveney/Shelby Henry to earn a spot in Saturday’s conference championship match. Keaveney and Olivia Berler ended their singles bouts 6-0, 6-0 to halt the proceedings and send Endicott to the finals.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
WPI 4, Gordon 0: The Scots fell to 1-9 on the year despite four stops in net from Sophea Zaskoda.