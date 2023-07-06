AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
Beverly/Salem 7, Newburyport 6: Trailing by two going to the bottom of the seventh, Post 331 walked off when Sam Armbruster’s two out double plated Josh Demers (single, RBI) and Logan Petrosino (walk) with the tying and winning runs Wednesday night.
Jack Doyle earned the win in relief, Connor Francesconi struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief and offensively Gavin Gold and Casey Bellow doubled. Doyle added two RBI, Bradley McCaffery drove home a run and Rocco Ryan had two hits.