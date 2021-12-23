BOYS HOCKEY
St. John’s Prep 4, Central Catholic 0: The Eagles, behind freshman goaltender Luke Quinn’s first career victory, shut out the Raiders in the consolation game of the ninth annual Pete Frates Winter Classic.
Outshooting their foes by a 46-13 count, St. John’s Prep (now 2-1) got the first varsity goals of their careers from defensemen Zach Raposa and captain Theo Vetere. Forwards Christina Rosa and Jake Vana also connected for the hosts, with Gar Rudnyai earning his first two varsity points on assists. Johnny Tighe, Tommy Sarni, Vana, and Rosa all added singletons.
“Things didn’t go our way on Wednesday (in a 5-3 loss to eventual tourney champ BC High), but it was important that we rebounded,” said head coach Kristian Hanson. “Quinn was there when we needed him to be and made some big saves early in the third. Zach’s goal was a laser just under the bar from the right side, and Theo’s was a power play shot from the point through a maze out front. Great to see both of those guys score.”
Lowell Catholic 6, Marblehead 4: The Headers got a first period goal from Hayden Leveroni before the home team scored four unanswered goals in the second stanza. Marblehead (now 0-3) cut it to 4-3 in the third on tallies from Aidan Ryan and Leveroni again, but Lowell Catholic added two more, including an empty netter, within a 26-second span to salt the game away.
Carter Laramie also scored a late goal for Marblehead, which finished with a 25-12 shot advantage. Connor Jalbert, a captain, assisted on each of his team’s first three snipes, with Ryan adding two and Eli Feingold one.
Swampscott 5, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 1: Max Gadon scored twice and freshman Jason Bouffard stopped 21 shots for his first varsity win as the Big Blue (1-2) picked up their first win since March 2, 2020.
Junior Aidan Sprague, with the varsity since his 8th grade season, had his first varsity goal, which proved to be the game-winner, and added an assist. Will Roddy and Kody Langevain also had a goal and assist apiece for Swampscott, with Zack Pierce and defensemen Zach Ryan and T.J. McCarthy also picking up helpers. Quinn Hitchcock had a stellar game on the back end for the Big Blue as well.
WRESTLING
St. John’s Prep stays unbeaten with sweep: On head coach Manny Costa’s birthday, the Eagles stayed perfect at 12-0 by defeating Central Catholic, 36-27, in a tight match, as well as Milford (37-25), Barnstable (56-0) and host Marshfield (90-0). Four Eagles won all four of their matches Thursday: Alex Schaeublin at 113 pounds, Tyler Knox at 126, Adam Schaeublin at 132, and Rawson Iwanicki at 152.
Marblehead/Swampscott 63, Salem 18: The Black and Blue bounced back from a 54-30 defeat to Danvers on Wednesday thanks to wins from senior Ben Segee at 152, Diego Knight at 170, Jack Henry Landry at 182, Anthony Nichols at 195 and senior captain Ned Fitzgerald at 285. In perhaps the match of the evening, Nicolai Tarason came out with a 3-1 decision over Izayah Quiroz at 160 to help seal the deal.
For Salem, Brendan Dalton won at 145, Justice Bower was victorious at 126 and Marshall Bower pinned his opponent at 132.