Thursday's area roundup: Prep track team goes unbeaten, wins Catholic Conference title

BOYS TRACK
St. John’s Prep 73, Malden Catholic 13: Quinn Curtin took top honors in both the high jump (5 feet 8 inches) and long jump (19 feet 10 1/2 inches) as the Eagles improved to 5-0 and captured the Catholic Conference title.
Other winners for St. John’s included Tyler Hughes in the 55 high hurdles (8.1 seconds), Jarrett Young in the 55 meter race (6.4), Connor Perault in the 300 (38.5), Nick de Melo in the 600 (1:26.4), Graham MacDonald in the 1000 (2:45.1), and the 4x4 relay team of Griffin Tache, Declan Kelley, Owen Parker and Perault (3:43.1).
Gloucester 61, Salem 14: Trevor Beaudoin’s high jump of 5 feet 6 inches earned him a win for Salem, with teammate Robert Palacios earning first place in the 300 (38.1). Max Fitch picked up a second place showing in the mile (5:00.2) for the Witches as well. In addition, Jamont Hightower finished third (2:57.1) in the 1000.
North Reading 56, Ipswich 30: Colin Hanson’s career best time of 1:27.54 won the 600 for the Tigers, who ended the Fall 2 season with a 3-2 record (3-1 in Cape Ann League Baker competition). Teammate Jonah Orroth added a win in the 1000 (2:49.64), as did the 4x400 relay team of Hanson, Dom Morello, Brian Milano and Paul Wertz with season best time of their own (3:44.84).
GIRLS TRACK
Gloucester 41, Salem 9: The Witches earned a pair of second place finishes from Mei-Li Hanning in both the shot put (21 feet 11 inches) and the 300 (52.2). Tilda Rieder’s time of 2:04.6 in the 600 was also good for second place.
North Reading 60, Ipswich 22: Amelia Morradd won the 300 meters for the Tigers, who also finished 3-2 on the year and 3-1 in the CAL Baker. Second place showings were turned in by Ipswich’s Decha Perron (300), Riley Daly (high jump), Olivia Novello (hurdles), Lauren Waters (mile) and Amelia Stacy (1000).
VOLLEYBALL
Beverly 3, Winthrop 1: The Panthers got a dozen kills from sophomore middle blocker Natalie Reynolds to spearhead a 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-14 decision over the Vikings. Classmate Mya Perron, an outside hitter, and junior right side hitter Sierra Sadoski each added nine kills in the win for Beverly. Junior setter Beatrice Lesser finished with 29 assists for the home team as well.
Danvers 3, Chelmsford 1: The Falcons won the final two games by identical 25-15 scores to stay unbeaten at 12-0. Carly Goodhue finished with 16 kills and eight digs for the winners, with fellow captain Megan Murphy delivering five blocks and six aces. Alexia Simpson contributed seven kills while Maxine Lapine added four kills for Danvers, which has a rare doubleheader next Tuesday (10 a.m. vs. Swampscott, then 4 p.m. vs. Peabody).
Marblehead 3, Saugus 0: Lilah Thompson had a dozen kills and Emma Lawler added six as the Magicians improved to 5-5 by winning, 25-11, 25-12, 25-14. Samantha Oberlander had 15 assists and Keira Sweetnam finished with 12 aces on the service line in the triumph.
Peabody 3, Swampscott 0: The Tanners got another stellar outing from Isabel Bettencourt, who finished the night with 25 service points, 15 digs, eight aces and seven kills in a 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 sweep of the Big Blue. Abby Bettencourt (15 assists) and Sarah Broughton (7 kills, 15 digs) were other stars for the winners, who got a combined nine kills from Maggie Brennan and Sophia Hollingshed.
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lowell 0: The Commonwealth Athletic Conference champs finished their season at 14-1 overall with a Senior Night sweep, 25-9, 25-9, 25-18. Senior outside hitter Julia Ahern had seven kills and nine aces while junior middle blocker Ali Tkach finished with seven kills of her own. Senior middle blocker Molly Wetherbee added five kills and senior opposite Katie Napoli had a half-dozen for Essex Tech, which also received six aces, two blocks and 25 assists from Ariana Magee, a senior setter.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 8, Gordon 1: On their home courts, the Gulls remained unbeaten (5-0) by sweeping all six singles matches and taking two of three from the rival Scots (3-3) in doubles. Justine Hoover (6-1, 7-5), Gretta Hartman (6-2, 6-3), Shelby Henry (7-5, 7-5), Ashley Keaveney (6-1, 6-0), Clare O’Keefe (6-1, 6-1) and Olivia Berler (6-1, 6-0) earned individual wins for Endicott, with O’Keefe/Berler (8-4, pro set) and Henry/Kaitlin Fitzgibbons (8-2) doing likewise at second and third doubles, respectively.