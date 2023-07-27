NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody Champions 5, North Shore Freedom 4: Shane Keough homered and Liam McIlroy went 3-for-4 with two RBI to help Pub (17-4-1) pull into a virtual first place tie as the regular season draws to a close. Mike Mabee also had an RBI and Ty Fitzgerald turned in a quality start with four strikeouts over five innings.
Beverly Recs 4, Powerhouse 2: The Recs (11-10-1) grabbed a win on the road in Hampton as Brandon Bingel tossed two shutout innings for a save. Mike Davis had a key 2-run single, Marc Maestri drove home a run and Alex Teal picked up the win on the mound.
NORTH SHORE HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Pingree 49, Hamilton-Wenham 28: Bella Vaz and Anya Kanders each caught fire down the stretch and finished with 12 points to power the Highlanders. Kiki Gable also added seven points and the Generals were led by Asa Labell (11 points) and Sasha Mackagonov (seven).
Bishop Fenwick 40, No. Reading 24: Cecelia Kay was a force at both ends of the floor and dominated with 24 points in the Crusader win. Anna Fertonani added nine for Fenwick while the Hornets were paced by Maggie Schultz’ eight points and Caitlin Riley’s six.