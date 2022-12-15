BOYS BASKETBALL
Masconomet 67, Northeast Tech 33: Senior captain Matt Richardson exploded for 41 points as the Chieftains (2-1) rolled on the road. Masco had eight players get into the scoring column, with Jimmy Farrell chipping in 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 53, St. Joseph Prep 21: Cindy Shehu went off for 29 points to help the Navigators remain unbeaten at 3-0. Freshman Jayden Starr chipped in nine points and four blocks, while Kianny Mirabel-Nunez had eight points and Emilie Nieves chipped in five.