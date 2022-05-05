BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 15, Masconomet 14: Josh Robertson scored four times, including the game-winner with 2:30 to play that snapped a tie game, while Carter Laramie, Cole Gallup and faceoff specialist Baxter Jennings all had three goals as the Magicians (9-2 overall) outlasted the host Chieftains on their grass field to stay unbeaten in the Northeastern Conference at 8-0. Charlie Grenier had two goals and an assist for the winners, Connor Cronin finished with three assists, and goalkeeper Finn Maniaci stopped 10 shots.
Masconomet, which led 11-9 at halftime and 13-11 in the third quarter, got four goals and two assists from Andrew Saumsiegle, three more goals and a game-high four assists from Cooper Haas, and, in his return to the lineup, two goals and three helpers from Andrew Aylwin. Michael Rossi (2 goals, 2 assists), Aidan Gauvain (2 goals) and Griffin Halecki (goal, assist) also reached the scoresheet, and Colin Dillon stopped 12 shots between the pipes.
Beverly 19, Gloucester 4: Gavin Lawrence blasted home five goals and added three assists to put the Panthers (now 6-6) back in the win column. James Silva also had a big game for the Orange-and-Black, winning all but one of his 18 faceoffs while also scoring a goal and dishing out two helpers. Other scorers for Beverly included Will ten Hope (3 goals), Cam Cook (2 goals, 2 assists), Jaxon Thomas (goal, 3 assists), Matt Mezza (goal, 2 assists), Mason Simpson (2 goals, assist), Will Johnstone (goal), Troy Morin (goal), Thomas Keene (goal), Adam Shipp (goal, assist), Aidan Sullivan (assist) and Brad Griffin (assist). Dylan Hunter earned the win with a 9-save performance in net.
Danvers 19, Salem 0: Trevor McNeill had three goals and an assist while Dan Vatousious stepped in as goalie and made four saves for the shutout for Danvers (now 7-3). Matt Dowling, Jack Flynn, and Michael Sydlowski each scored their first goals of the season as well to help highlight the offense for DHS.
Senior co-captain Maher Kokonezis was again busy in net for the Witches, making 16 saves.
Swampscott 18, Saugus 2: Al Bangura and Drew Hausse scored their first goals of the season as the Big Blue (6-6) climbed back to .500. Leading scorer Jack Russo again paced the offense with four goals and two assists; Carson Palmer added two, andn both Liam Keaney and Christian Urbano had one tally and two assists. Zack Pierce, Cole Hamernick, Jason Codispoti (assist), Harrison Kinne (assist) and Aidan Breault also had goals, Liam Herlihy had one assist, and goalies Timmy Sheehan (3 saves) and Joey Pilotte (2 saves) shared the victory.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Masconomet 13, Marblehead 11: Junior Bella Juliano scored three times and dished out four assists while Emmy Clark had seven goals and two helpers to aid in the Chieftains tight NEC win. Sarah Bernier added two goals, Taylor Bovardi had an assist and Jolie Dalton chipped in with a late score to halt the Magicians’ comeback attempt.
The Magicians got a terrific performance from Hadley Wales, who finished with four goals, an assist and eight draws, as well as Sydney Langton with three scores, one helper and two draw controls. Lucy Wales (2 assists), Gigi Lombardi, Ramona Gillett and Isabelle Ferrante each contributed one goal for Marblehead while goalie Kate Santeusanio stopped a dozen shots.
Essex Tech 13, Lowell Catholic 7: Sophomore Carrie Martinez and junior Molly McLeod each had three goals while junior captain Maddie McDonald notched four in the Hawks (8-1) win. McDonald’s final tally of the afternoon put her over 100 career goals in just two varsity seasons.
Swampscott 17, Saugus 3: The Big Blue improved to 6-2 as Broghan Laundry had five goals while Angela D’Alelio added three scores and one assist. Coco Clopton (2 assists), Scarlett Ciciotti (2 assists) and Brooke Waters (assist) each added two goals, with Abby Eichler (3 assists), Brooke Matela (assist) and Daniella Bliss contributing solo scores. Lily Johnson and Addie Wood both had one assist for the winners.
Peabody 14, Winthrop 7: The Tanners moved to 7-2 on the season thanks to Brooke Lomasney’s five goals and two assists. Madi Barrett added a hat trick and two helpers, Lauren Woods had two goals and two assists, and Siobhan Smith, Katie Amico, McKayla Fisher and McKenna Forni all had one goal. Caitlin Snow was terrific in net, making critical saves that kept the momentum in her team’s favor. Defensively, Kayla Landry, Addi Merrill and Abby Leonard were outstanding. The Tanners played the game in honor of Snow’s mother, who recently finished her last round of chemotherapy. Both teams wore pink and they gave Snow’s mom flowers prior to the game.
Danvers 16, Salem 3: Kaylee Rich had a fine game for the Falcons with three goals, two assists and five ground balls controlled while handling pressure throughout. Teammates Ellie Anderson, Sabrina Auciello (assist) and Katherine Purcell also had three goals apiece while Abby Sher dished out a team-high four assists. Single goals came out of the sticks of Kailyn Richards, Sadie Bucco, Bobbi Serino (2 assists) and Kate Kirby; solo assists came from Teagan Price and Abby Sullivan.
SOFTBALL
St. Mary’ Lynn 6, Bishop Fenwick 1: Pitcher Gigi Aupont struck out 13 batters and scattered only six hits against one of the state’s top teams but the Crusaders dipped to 5-6. Fenwick had a 1-0 lead going into the sixth but St. Mary’s rallied for a big inning.
Salem 13, Salem Academy 1: Annie Thornett tossed a complete game 3-hitter with seven strikeouts and helped her own cause with two RBI to pace the Witches. Cassadi O’Leary added two hits, two runs and two RBI and also gunned down three runners from her catcher’s spot. Skylar Sverker drove in a run and eighth grader A.J. Keating had a great defensive game and scored twice.
Lynn Classical 11, Danvers 2: The Falcons had a tough day in the non-league battle.
BASEBALL
Danvers 5, Swampscott 4: Cam O’Brien put the ball in play to score a pair in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one run game but Danvers’ Mike Moroney nailed down the save on the next batter. Joe Zamejtis struck out 14 batters over 6 2/3 innings, yielding only four hits, and a solo homer by Aris Xerras plus three hits and an RBI by John Curran helped the Falcons (7-4) rally twice. Swampscott (6-4) got two hits from Connor Correnti and RBI knocks from Harry Riddell and Will Roddy.
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Lynnfield 3: Harrison Stein’s 2-run homer in the top of the eighth gave the Generals (6-4) the lead and Aiden Clarke pitched his third straight scoreless inning to nail down the victory. James Day knocked home a pair of runs and Connor McClintock, Nick Freni and Will Cooke all had two hits. Freshman lefty Gian Gamelli carried a no-hitter into the fifth and struck out six batters.
Gloucester 5, Salem 1: Junior Jack Doyle hit a solo homer, his first of the season, to highlight the day for the Witches (0-9).
North Reading 16, Ipswich 6: The Tigers made it a 6-6 ballgame in the middle innings before the Hornets pulled away. Finn MacLennan, Evan Stein and Jeremy Lathrop had big hits for Ipswich.
Peabody 11, Masconomet 5: Senior Brendan Smith’s third homer of the season was a 3-run blast than helped the Tanners (7-5) pull away after trailing 2-0 and 4-3. For the Chieftains (3-7), Matt Golini and Braeden O’Connor had big days at the plate.
Methuen 4, Beverly 2: Josh Demers had two of his team’s three hits but Beverly (8-3) gave up all four runs in the fifth in the non-league loss. Cooper Gavin punched out four over 4 2/3 innings and Ryan Rushton knocked home a run.
BOYS TRACK
Ipswich 80, Amesbury 65: Triple-winner James Robie took the high jump, long jump and high hurdles to help propel the Tigers. Colin Hansen was also a triple winner in the 100, 200 and 400, Finn Russell doubled up in the mile and 2-mile and Keith Townsend doubled in the low hurdles and pole vault. Paul Wertz picked up first in the 800 and Cam Townsend took the triple jump.
Shawsheen 89, Essex Tech 46: The Hawks got two victories from Ruddy DeJesus in the high jump (5-8) and long jump (18-9) while other winning performances from Jayce Dooley (100, 12.0 seconds), Andrew Porter (shot put, 37-1 1/2), and both the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams.
GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich 85, Amesbury 58: Oliva Novello took three events with both hurdles and the long jump and Colby Filosa won both the 100 and 400 to pace the victorious Tigers. Amelia Mooradd doubled in the long jump and 200, Amelia Stacy won the 2-mile, Pia Stewart won the discus and the Tigers claimed both the 4x400 and 4x100 relays.
Essex Tech 71, Shawsheen 60: Makayla Vigneaux had two big wins for the Hawks in the 800 (2:52.63) and the mile (6:27.24) to help lead her school to victory. Others from Essex Tech who captured first place included Jennifer Baker (100, 13.49), Avery Carrier (400, 1:11.77), Chloe Gallante-Barrett (2-mile, 13:33.48), Mia Finn (high jump, 4-6), Kennedy Moyle (long jump, 14-4), Carmella Thompson (discus, 82-11), and both relay quartets
GIRLS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Swampscott 0: The unbeaten Generals (11-0) cruised behind wins by Sky Jara (6-0, 6-0), Naomi Provost (6-0, 6-0), Chloe Gern (6-0, 6-1) and the teams of Lisette Leonard/Lily Cassidy (7-5, 6-0) and Mathilde Gordon/Hannah Pasquarello (6-1, 5-7, 10-5).
Ipswich 5, Amesbury 0: Sophomores Norah Hickey and Tess O’Flynn won their first varsity matches while Ella and Ava Borgman swept the doubles action for the Tigers (2-4). Winning singles matches were Anastasiya Kozak, Mackenzie Rokes and Forni.
Danvers 5, Salem 0: Straight set triumphs by Madison Savage (6-0, 6-0), Abby Lyman (6-1, 6-0), Amanda Tinkham (6-0, 6-0) and Jenny Patel/Sophie Sanidas (6-2, 6-1) and Lucy Dumont/Ali Griffin (6-1, 6-0) carried the day for Danvers.
BOYS TENNIS
Danvers 4, Salem 1: Adam Ellington (6-0, 6-0), Brendan Johnson (6-0, 6-2) and captain Adam Mentzer (6-1, 6-2) won at singles to help the Falcons improve to 3-5. Captain Jason Bisset teamed with Seamus Cary to win at first doubles 6-4, 5-7, 10-6.
Michael Ready and Andrew Cameron had the win for Salem, 6-4, 6-0 at second doubles.
Ipswich 3, Amesbury 2: The Tigers saw No. 2 singles player Jack Vanderbilt (6-1, 4-6, 6-4) and both of their doubles team prevail in the team triumph. Charlie Jensen and Cooper Bousum rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win at first doubles, as did A.J. Schoonoever and River Smith at second doubles, 6-7, 7-6, 6-0.
Beverly 3, Gloucester 2: Wins for Beverly came from singles players Ryan Dunleavy (4-6, 7-6, 6-3), Owen O’Brien (6-0, 6-2) and the second doubles duo of Luca Pasquarello and Henreque Bazei (6-0, 5-7, 6-3).
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls advance: Top-seed Endicott cruised through its first two games in the CCC playoffs, 7-0 over Roger Williams and 7-1 over Wentworth. Raven Comtois had a solo homer and four total RBI in the opener with Maria Hanchuk striking out 11 batters in six innings of work. Jaylin Couto allowed only three hits to win the second round game with Chrissy Marotto, who homered in the the first game, driving in two more runs. The Gulls (27-11) would advance to the weekend’s CCC championship series with a win on Friday.
Worcester State 1, Salem State 0 (8 innings): The No. 6 seed Vikings forced extra innings on a superb pitching performance by Emily Carter, who allowed only three hits total and one through seven innings in the MASCAC playoffs. Salem was limited to only one hit of its own, off the bat off Dawn Eisnor.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 5, Bridgewater State 3: Straight set singles wins by Andrew Muttiah, Roni Bazile, Adam Stanneck and Cory Cherico clinched a spot in the Little East title game for the Vikings. Cherico and Muttiah teamed to win at No. 1 doubles in this semifinal playoff.