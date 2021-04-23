GIRLS SOCCER
Salem Academy 5, Pioneer Charter 0: The Navigators improved to 6-2 behind two goals apiece from Samiyah El-Ashkar and Cindy Shehu. Emily Bridgman also scored in the win.
BOYS SOCCER
Salem Academy 5, Pioneer Charter 0: The Navigators rolled thanks to two-goal performances from Xavier Bonser and Emmanuell Dos Santos. Lenin Anutebeh scored his first career goal to aid in the win, while Ivan Paredes picked up the shutout in goal. Luke Murray and Marcus Simon also played well in the middle for Salem.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Salem Academy takes two: The Navigators (8-0) topped Excel Academy 33-0 and followed that up with a 36-6 win against the same team. In Game 1, Emilio De la Cruz had a huge game with three touchdowns, Dexter Brown scored a touchdown and had an interception on defense, Jacob Redican had five passing touchdowns and Albert Pujols had a strong game defensively. With the win, Salem Academy clinched their second straight division title. In the second win, De la Cruz continued his strong play with two touchdowns, while Antonio Silva also scored twice.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Endicott 8, Curry 1: The Gulls (4-4) climbed back to .500 behind doubles wins from duos Daniel Rinkert/Collin Dinardo (8-1), Julian Richtarich/Zachary Lane (8-4) and Julian Coyle/Elijah Harris (8-5). In singles action, Rinkert, Richtarich, Dinardo, Harris and Lane all came out victorious.
||||