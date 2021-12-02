MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Worcester State 3, Salem State 2: Keegan O’Donoghue’s power play goal with 37 seconds left in the first period had the Vikings even at 2-2, but the Lancers got the only goal the rest of the way to win a MASCAC battle. Joona Sato-Hunsula made 37 saves in net for SSU (2-6) while Matt Yiancopolos and Conner Woolley assisted on both goals. Erik Larsson also scored with both Viking tallies coming on the man advantage.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
MIT 76, Salem State 55: Liz Zaiter of Peabody turned in another double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds and Marblehead native Nicole Freddo also scored 15 but the Vikings sputtered offensively in the first half and fell to 1-7.