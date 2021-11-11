MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Salem State 99, Eastern Nazarene 90: All five starters scored in double figures for the Vikings in the season opening win. Chris MacDonald and Sean Bryan led the way with 19 points apiece, with the latter adding seven rebounds and eight assists to boot. Connor Byrne added 15 points and two blocks while Josiah Green (15 points, 5 rebounds) and Jarret Byrne (10 points, 10 rebounds) also played well. Devin Okowuga added 13 points in 18 minutes off the bench.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Fitchburg State 8, Salem State 0: The Vikings (now 1-2) had no answer for Rece Bergeman, who scored a hat trick as the hosts rolled. Aaron Mercer finished with 23 saves for Salem State.