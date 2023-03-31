MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Salem State 6, St Joseph Conn 3: Andrew Muttiah and Roni Bazile both paced doubles matches and picked up singles wins to help the Vikings prevail home. Also picking up singles victories for Salem State were Parker Andreoli and Gabriel Guerrette.
Roger Williams 5, Gordon 4: Ezekial Hall won at first singles for the Fighting Scots but the Hawks took two of three doubles spots to claim the match. St. John’s Prep grad Carleton Reister won his singles match in straight sets and Joshua Noel also took a singles point.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Gordon 22, Rivier 7: Catcher Hunter Simpson had three hits, a homer and five RBI and Shane Demers added four hits of his own with a round-tripper and six RBI as the Scots (6-13) piled it on for a monster win. Bishop Fenwick grad Brandon Bloom of Peabody picked up the win by throwing four frames without allowing an earned run.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Woburn 13, Marblehead 4: Despite 10 saves from goalkeeper Addie Lydon and two tallies from Ramona Gillett, the Magicians dropped their season opener at home. Sydney Harrington added a goal and an assist for Marblehead, with Isabelle Ferrante also scoring.
Winthrop 13, Salem 0: Goalie Mari Diaz stopped a dozen shots in a season opening setback at Bertram Field.
BOYS LACROSSE
Winthrop 12, Salem 0: The Witches suffered a season opening road loss despite nine saves from goaltender Vincent Milano. Will Cuevas also had a strong game at the faceoff circle as well for Salem.
BASEBALL
Malden 14, Salem Academy 3: Gami Rosario’s 2-run single was the offensive highlight for the Navs (0-1) while Keegan LeClare singled and also fanned five Golden Tornadoes in 3 2/3 innings of mound work.