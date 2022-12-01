WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Salem State 68, Clark 65: Ernidia Goncalves dropped 25 points to go with nine rebounds, three steals and three blocks to power the Vikings (3-5) to victory. Liz Zaiter added a double-double with 17 points and 12 boards, while blocking a shot on the final possession to help seal the win.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Salem State 70, Elms 57: The Vikings (4-5) picked up their second straight win behind 23 points and 11 boards from Conner Byrne. Josiah Green also reached double figures with 14 points.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Worcester State 4, Salem State 2: Erik Larsson and Matt Yianacopolus each scored but it wasn’t enough for the Vikings (1-6). Zach Dill added two assists while Kyle Waldusky and Keagan O’Donoghue each had one.