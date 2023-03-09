MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Gordon 8, Marietta 1: The Scots made it three straight wins during their spring trip to Hilton Head paced by doubles wins from Jeffrey Bodner/Carleton Riesler (8-4) and John Marineau/Sam Miller (8-3). Bodner won his singles match in straight sets while Marineau won in a tiebreaker.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gordon splits: Abby Murray drew a bases loaded walk in the seventh to send Gordon (4-5) to a 4-3 win over Pitt-Greensburg to split the day after an earlier walk-off loss to St. Thomas Maine, 5-4. Against Pitt, Jayden Johnson drove in a pair, Mara Little doubled and Emily Graham picked up the win in relief. Peabody’s Gina Terrazzano clubbed a double in the opening game.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Drew 7, Gordon 6: The Scots dipped to 2-5 with a loss in the first game of a doubleheader against Drew on Thursday. Gordon plated three runs int he top of the first to seize and early lead, but a Drew run in the bottom of the eighth sealed their fate. CJ Demers had two hits including a double and two RBI in the setback, while Andrew Hartman scored twice with a pair of hits. Gianni Mercurio added a double of his own.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
St John Fisher 3, Endicott 1: The Gulls (3-7) were felled by another nationally ranked opponent, 25-12, 23-25, 25-22, 25-18. Rafa Robert had a huge match at the net with 16 kills and Gabe DeBenedetto handed out 31 assists.