GIRLS LACROSSE
Beverly 13, Swampscott 6: Josselyn Silva erupted for six goals and two assists to power the Panthers to a convincing win over their Northeastern Conference rivals. Samantha Sprissler added three goals and one assist for Bevelry, with Lauren Caley contributing a pair of tallies with one assist. Claire Brean (assist) and Madeline LeBlanc also scored for the Orange-and-Black, with goalies Madeline Reynolds (9 saves) and Abbie Kelley (2 saves) also starring.
The Big Blue (now 4-2) got 15 saves in net from goaltender Lilah Caplan, plus goals from Avery Laundry (3), Coco Clopton (2), and Abby Eichler.
Masconomet 18, Salem 1: The Chieftains rolled to victory.
Eighth grader Kailyn Riccicarelli had her first varsity goal for Salem, which also saw Mallory McCarthy win four draws and goaltender Mark Diaz stop 10 shots.
Peabody 14, Gloucester 1: Sophomore Madi Barrett notched her 100th career point with three goals and two assists and the Tanners (4-3) won their fourth straight. Classmate Brook Lomasney had a hat trick and three helpers while Ally Bettencourt scored two with an assist, Aaliyah Sainato netted a pair and captains McKenna Forni and Siobahn Smith both had a goal plus an assist.
BOYS LACROSSE
Beverly 9, Swampscott 6: Cam Smith scored three times and assisted on three others as the Panthers (5-2) buried three answered goals in the fourth quarter for a Northeastern Conference road triumph. Mason Simpson also had a hat trick with one assist; Matt Maloblocki pocketed two goals with one assist; Gavin Lawrence finished with a goal and two helpers; James Silva had an assist; and goalie Colby Vaccaro stopped seven shots.
Swampscott (4-5) got 13 saves in net from goalie Timmy Sheehan plus two goals each from Jason Codispoti and Jason Rothwell and single tallies from Liam Herlihy and Christian Urbano. Ronan Locke and Codispoti both contributed assists as well.
St. John’s Prep 15, Billerica 4: Goaltender Gavin Kornitsky made 11 saves as the Eagles (now 6-1 overall) turned in a strong defensive effort to prevail in a non-league clash at home. Eleven different players scored for St. John’s, led by two goals and one assist each from Lucas Verrier, Luke Kelly, and Cam McCarthy. Will Sawyer scored twice; Rowan Mondello and Jimmy Ayers each had a goal and an assist; and single tallies came off the sticks of Brendan Powers, Harlan Graber, Nate Jones, Noah Brown and Matt Morrow. In addition, Chris Esposito won 18-of-23 faceoffs, and Austin Kitces stopped all five shots he faced in a relief role in net.
Winthrop 15, Danvers 10: Leading scorer Colby Dunham added to his season totals with three goals and a helper, but it wasn’t enough as the Falcons fell to 2-5. Aidan Perry and Sean Rivard both had two goals, with Rivard adding an assist. Defenseman Jaxson Vogel (goal, 2 assists), Tommy Cyr (goal, assist), Connor Harvey (goal) and Brady Tersolo (assist) also aided the DHS attack, with goalie Dan Vatousios making four saves.
Gloucester 9, Peabody 6: Long pole Johnny Lucas scored three times and assisted on one of teammate Matt Bettencourt’s trio of tallies, but the Tanners (4-3) couldn’t keep up offensively with the Fishermen. Anthony Anzalone had nine saves for Peabody, which also got assists from Ashton Sousa and Danny Barrett.
BOYS TENNIS
St. John’s Prep 5, Marblehead 0: The unbeaten Eagles took down the Magicians in a non-league clash with singles victories by Paul Neal (6-2, 6-0), John DeAngelis (6-0, 6-0) and Jack Prokopkis (6-1, 6-1) as well as the doubles teams of Ben Lipton/Luke Prokopis (6-2, 6-0) and Alex Melville/Boris Kouzininov (6-1, 6-0). St. John’s Prep is now 6-0 on the season.
Anthony Vizy played well in his varsity debut for Marblehead (now 2-2) at third singles, as did Jost Eggebrecht moving up a slot to first singles.
BASEBALL
Mystic Valley 12, Salem Academy 0: Kegan LeClare, Azriel Taguiam, and Jasper Casinelli Tarasuik all had hits in the Navigators’ setback, with Danny Silk taking the loss on the hill.
Bishop Fenwick 17, St. Joseph 0: Junior captain Nick Villano busted out with a triple, single and four RBI to lead the Fenwick onslaught. Costa Beechin, Cam Anderson, Carter McFadden and Chris D’Angelo all chipped in with two hits while Anthony Herbert and Gerano Carrillo had two RBI each. Junior John Horgan struck out six and combined with freshman Cormac Heney for the shutout.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Lesley 5, Gordon 1: Andrew Hartman scored the only run for Gordon (9-21) in the bottom of the ninth on an RBI groundout. Hartman and Ryan McSally each had two hits for the Scots, who finished with six.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Vikings swept: Salem State dropped a doubleheader to Rhode Island College, 8-0 and 8-3. Rebecca Walker had a hit, scored a run, drove one in and stole two bases in the nightcap for SSU (now 9-23).