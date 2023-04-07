BASEBALL
Peabody 7, Winthrop 3: Anthony Silva delivered a bases loaded triple to put the Tanners (1-0) in control on the road and Mike Petro threw five innings with two earned allowed and five hits to hold off the Vikings. Sam Oliveri had a pair of hits and two RBI for Peabody, catcher Ryan Brunet added two hits and sophomore shortstop Jariel Tolentino singled, stole a bag and scored.
St. Mary’s Lynn 5, Danvers 0: The bats went quiet for the Falcons (1-1) a day after scoring 17 times. Danvers had five hits with Mike Moroney delivered two including a double. Evan Currie fanned eight batters in five innings and didn’t allow an earned run, but the Falcons were charged with five errors.
Salem Academy 22, Excel 0: Kegan LeClare threw four perfect innings and struck out nine as the Navs improved to 2-1 with a rout.
St. John’s Prep 7, Walpole 3: Marco Zirpolo stroked a 2-run homer and Joe Williams struck out six over six solid innings as the Eagles (1-0) won their opener. Will Shaheen added a triple with a couple of RBI and Nate Marston scored twice while adding an RBI double.
North Reading 6, Essex Tech 1: Freshman Xavier Parsons had a hit, scored and made some outstanding outfield catches for the Hawks (0-1). Sophomore Jordan O’Malley threw four solid frames on the mound as well.
Newburyport 4, Bishop Fenwick 3: Marco Carrillo, John Scali and Jacob Behn drove him runs and Michael Geissler struck out eight in five innings of work but the Clippers rallied to take one from the Crusaders (0-1). Costa Beechin, Carter McFadden and Andrew McKenzie also singled for Fenwick.
Triton 6, Ipswich 3: The Tigers (0-3) were doubled up in Cape Ann League action.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Salem 3, Lynn Classical 0: The Witches (2-1) picked up a 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 win behind senior setter Elias Ferreira’s seven assists, three aces and nine digs. Alexander MacTaylor also had a strong game with seven digs, while outside hitter Jake Fritz had 12 kills.
BOYS LACROSSE
Marblehead 7, Wakefield 4: Three goals from Charlie Grenier and two more from Connor Cronin helped the Magicians improve to 1-1. Carter Laramie and Baxter Jennings had a goal and an assist for MHS, with Reece Moore adding one assist. Finn Maniaci finished with a dozen saves for the win between the pipes.
Swampscott 6, Hamilton-Wenham 5: Christian Urbano scored twice as the Big Blue dominated most of possession, faceoffs, and defensive zone to pick up their first win. Jason Rothwell, Jason Codispoti, Liam Herlihy and Liam Keaney all had single goals for Swampscott (1-2), with Keaney’s being the game-winner in the fourth quarter. Herlihy and Keaney both added assists, and Timmy Sheehan made three saves in net.
Lucas Hunt had all five goals for Hamilton-Wenham, with goalie Ben Woods finishing with eight saves.
Gloucester 14, Salem 2: Sophomore attack Mikey Curtin had both goals for the Witches (0-2), with Will Cuevas picking up an assist. Vince Milano stopped seven shots in net.
Beverly 7, Masconomet 6: The Panthers improved to 2-0 with the win as Mason Simpson scored three times and Colby Vaccaro stopped 14 shots. Matt Maloblocki added two goals and an assist, James Silva had one goal and one helper while Gavin Lawrence also scored. John Maloblocki had a game high four assists and Connor Smth one for the winners.
Masconomet fell to 0-3.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 6, Marblehead 5: The Tigers earned a tight victory behind two goals apiece from Allie Wile and Halle Greenleaf. Estelle Gromko and Kayden Flather also scored while Ella Stein and Jade Wilcox each had three caused turnovers. Ashton Flather made eight saves in net in the win.
For Marblehead (0-3), Ramona Gillett scored twice with three ground balls while Caroline Scroope (goal) and Sydney Langton (assist, interception, 2 ground balls) also contributed offensively. Lucy Wales, Maddie Forbes and Kate Burns also played well, with Addie Lydon making nine saves in net.
Masconomet 20, Beverly 6: For Beverly, Lauren Caley and Joselyn Silva each had two goals while Madeline LeBlanc and Samantha Sprissler each tallied one. Madeline Reynolds made six saves in net in the conference loss.
BOYS TENNIS
Masconomet 3, Manchester Essex 2: The Chieftains picked up a tight win behind a third singles win from Kai Hird. Hird was down 4-2 in the third set and ran off the last four games to clinch a 1-6, 6-1, 6-4 victory. First doubles duo of Jack Eaton/Justin Saginor (6-3, 6-4) and the second doubles team of Steven Ralph/Jason Karas (6-3, 6-2) also won their matches.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Swampscott 2: The Generals picked up a narrow victory behind singles wins from Elois Chadel (6-3, 6-2) and Rory Taylor (6-1, 3-6, 7-5), as well as a doubles triumph from Henry Stinson/Keenan Maguire (6-3, 6-0).
For Swampscott, Charles Schepens pulled out a 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 win at first singles while Nick Custer and Trevor Talebian won at first doubles, 6-2, 6-1.
SOFTBALL
Hamilton-Wenham 23, Mt. Alvernia 6: Sophomore Ava Day struck out seven in five innings and helped herself with four hits and four runs scored as the Generals improved to 1-1. Junior Bella Fazio hit a pair of homers and scored four times in a 5-for-5 effort and eighth grade catcher Molly Degnan had four hits including a double.
Essex Tech 16, Shawsheen 1: The Hawks rolled in their conference battle on Thursday.
Pingree 13 Governors 7: Marah Goldman went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Antonella Najim added two hits and two ribbies as the Highlanders began the season with a win. Lyla Campbell spun a complete game 5-hitter with two strikeouts and only three earned runs allowed. Lucy Ciaciarelli was outstanding defensively for the winners as well.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Endicott sweeps: The Gulls (12-4) took down rival Gordon, 4-1 and 8-4. The lower scoring bout saw Maria Hanchuk fire a 2-hitter in the circle supported by Chloe Shapleigh’s 2-run homer. In the nightcap, Emma DiSilva clubbed a 2-run homer and Dani Lear added two RBI to help Endicott hold off the Scots (11-14), who were led by two RBI from Ami Rivera.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Salem State 9, Fitchburg State 2: Salem native Bobby Jellison threw 5 2/3 innings to earn his first win of the season and Jake Boucher drove in three runs to spark the offense for the Vikings (5-13).
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Nichols 15, Salem State 5: The Vikings fell to 4-6 despite a hat trick from Taylor Sujko. Madison White and Mackenzie Schmink had the other goals.