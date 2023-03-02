BOYS TRACK
Prep wins team pentathlon: For the second year in a row, the St. John’s Prep trio of Callum Brown, Dylan Aliberti and Aithan Bezanson won the Mass State Track Coaches Association’s boys team pentathlon championship. Their combined score of 9,495 points topped the charts and all three finished in the top eight among 128 individuals competing in the five events: high jump, long jump, shot put, hurdles and 1000. Individually, Bezanson was second overall with 3,286 points. Brown won the high jump outright and 7th overall and the well-rounded Aliberti was eighth.
GIRLS TRACK
Pasquarosa places: Beverly’s multi-talented trackster Meredith Pasquarosa placed tenth overall at the MSTCA’s 27th annual girls pentathlon on Thursday. She was fifth overall in the hurdles and placed in the top 21 out of more than 100 athletes in the high jump and 800; her total points from all five events were 2,613. Also in the pentathlon, Marblehead’s Claire Davis was 40th, Elise Burchfield was 43rd overall and Devin Whalen 45th.
BOYS HOCKEY
Shawsheen 4, Hamilton-Wenham 3: Trailing by three halfway through their Division 4 first round playoff game on the road, the 28th seeded Generals rallied behind two goals from freshman Bruce Danaher and one from Charlie Collins, with Danaher's second tally coming with just 1:12 left in regulation. But the fifth seeded Rams (17-3-1) won the game on a goal with just 16.5 seconds to go. Cooper Miller (29 saves) had an excellent game between the pipes for Hamilton-Wenham (6-14-1), with Will Stidsen assisting on all three goals and Aidan Clarke adding one of his own.