GOLF
Ipswich 102, Amesbury 72: Sophomore Charlie Jepsen finished with 27 points to help the Tigers improve to 4-5. Senior captain Evan Stein and 10th grader Preston Hansen chipped in with 17 points apiece for Ipswich.
Beverly 63, Salem 9: All eight Panthers won their matches to help the team improve to 9-0 on the season. Aidan LeBlanc led the way with an under-par 32, Cam Cook had a 36, Jaxson Thomas shot a 38 and Ian Paddock and Jack Ryan each shot 39. For Salem, Jack Doyle played well in defeat, earning the most points for his team.
Swampscott 36.5, Marblehead 35.5: The Big Blue (4-3) moved over .500 with a quality win thanks to match play triumphs from Will Roddy (5.5-3.5) and Ben O’Brien (6-3). Four other golfers tied their matches for Swampscott: Jason Bouffard, Nate Maercklein, Connor Correnti and Quinn Fitzpatrick.
Matt Weed was medalist for the Magicians (now 6-3) with a 36 and won his match, 5-4. Jacob Hershfield, who shot 40, also won his match for MHS, 5-4, while Charlie Grenier, Adrian Baron, Chris Cannuscio and Jack Sontz all split their matches.
Hamilton-Wenham 98, Pentucket 81: Joe Coughlin brought in 21 points while Jack Bial had 18 to propel the Generals (6-3) to victory. Aidan Noonan added 17 points.
Gloucester 42.5, Masconomet 29.5: No. 1 player Chris O’Grady shot 40 to win a tough match at Turner Hill in Ipswich to highlight the afternoon for the Chieftains (now 4-4). Sophomore Tyler Feldberg continued his superb play, winning his match (7-2) while equaling O’Grady’s 40.
St. John’s Prep 228, Malden Catholic 256: Senior Connor Remley had his lowest round of the season by shooting a 36 at Mt. Hood as the Eagles saw five of their top six break 40. Fellow senior Nick DeVito carded a 37; sophomore Terry Manning and senior Michael Shyjan both came in at 38; junior Ian Rourke shot 39; and senior Alex Landry finished the day by shooting 40.
Peabody 41, Winthrop 31: The Tanners picked up a nice win behind match play victories from Sammy Oliveri (5.5-3.5), Jonathan Oliveri (6.5-2.5), Trot Smith (9-0) and Maya Yaffe (5-4).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Fenwick’s Smith places second: Declan Smith of Bishop finished in second place in a time of 9 minutes 24 seconds over 1.7 miles at the Catholic Central League’s Freshman/Sophomore Meet. His teammate, John Dalton, finished in 14:09.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Pasquarelli leads Fenwick: Norah Pasquarelli was the Crusaders’ top female finisher at the CCL Freshman/Sophomore Meet, finishing 11th in 12:31. She was followed by teammates Emily Elliott (15th, 12:57), Nicki Tinkham (20th, 13:38) and Avalon Donlon (28th, 14:05).
Marblehead sweeps: On Wednesday, the Magicians improved to 2-1 with wins over Masconomet (22-33) and Gloucester (20-44). Senior Juliet Poss (20:58) finished in first place, followed by classmates Claire Tips in third (21:47) and Kate Simcoe (21:55), who was fourth vs. Gloucester and fifth vs. Masco.
VOLLEYBALL
Peabody 3, Danvers 1: The Bettencourt sisters, Abby (37 assists) and Isabel (19 kills) helped power the Tanners (now 4-3) past the Falcons, 22-25, 25-12, 25-11, 25-17. Kristina Cardello, a libero, added 23 digs and two aces for the winners while Sarah Broughton finished with 13 kills and Ally Flewelling contributed six.
Marblehead 3, Masconomet 1: The Magicians improved to 6-1 after taking a 25-16, 21-25, 25-17, 26-24 decision. Lilah Thompson finished with 10 kills and Keira Sweetnam six for Marblehead, while Julia Potvin had 24 assists and Caitlin Parkman added 10 digs.
Beverly 3, Winthrop 0: Senior defensive specialist Nora Kersten had her first-ever varsity ace to highlight the Panthers’ 25-6, 25-10, 25-22 triumph. Sophomore outside hitter Abby Shipp also had her first varsity ace and kill for the Orange-and-Black.
FIELD HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 2, Austin Prep 1: Grace Morey and Zoe Elwell both had big games offensively for the Crusaders (now 5-1-2), each finishing with a goal and an assist. Sedona Lawson turned aside five shots to pick up the victory in net, while teammates Tess Keenan and Karina Gyllenhaal stood out in the midfield with their strong play.
Pentucket 1, Ipswich 0: The Tigers suffered their first defeat of the season, falling to 6-1-1.
Swampscott 3, Salem 0: The Witches, who fell to 4-5, got excellent play from opposite Nicole Corriveau (13 digs, 4 kills) and middle blocker Anna Cantone (6 kills) in their 25-14, 25-23, 25-19 setback.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Newburyport 0: On Wednesday, the Generals improved to 5-1 overall led by outside hitters and team captains Mia Flynn (15 kills) and junior Grace Roebuck (8 kills). Hannah Pasquarello, a libero, added 19 digs on the night; outside hitter Kristina Montoya served at 100 percent; while setter Amber Scanlon and sophomore middle hitter Gabby Campbell were two other standouts for Hamilton-Wenham, which won 25-19, 25-9, 25-23.
BOYS SOCCER
Salem Academy 2, Pioneer II 0: Ivan Paredes earned the shutout in goal for the Navigators, whose offense was provided by Ryan Brown and Henry Shehaj.
St. John’s Prep 0, Xaverian 0: Senior netminder Joey Waterman earned his fourth shutout of the season after stopping three shots for the Eagles (now 5-2-1 overall).
Covenant Christian 3, Cambridge School of Weston 0: Daniel Chewning, Noah DeJesus and Jacob Beckwith (penalty kick) had the goals for the Cougars, with Elijah Pekari making six saves for the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hamilton-Wenham 1, North Reading 0: Sophomore Stewart Bernard turned in a shutout performance in net for the Generals (5-1-2). Senior midfielder scored the game’s only goal eight minutes in on a header, with sophomore midfielder Lily Mark assisting. Seniors Libby Collins, Jackie Chapdelaine and Nora Gamber, as well as junior Chloe Gern and freshman Maddie Wood, were all stars defensively in the victory.
Salem Academy 7, Pioneer II 0: The Navigators (now 3-4) rolled to victory behind a pair of goals from both Genevieve Pelletier and Cindy Shehu. Sabrina Zemlyansky, Evie Bennett, and Mackenzie Russell had the other SCAS scores.
Covenant Christian 5, Cambridge School of Weston 0: Carys Walters scored twice to guide the Cougars to victory. Anna Jukanovich, Peace Olatunde and Liza Minogue had the other tallies for the winners.