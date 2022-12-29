BOYS TRACK
Danvers 64, Gloucester 22: Aidan Smith won both the high jump (5 feet 4 inches) and 55 hurdles (7.0) seconds as the Falcons ran away from Gloucester in a Northeastern Conference meet. Other DHS first place finishers included Timothy Bowler (shot put, 35-9), Sean Marmen (55 hurdles, 10.9), Bryce Kassiotis (300, 41.6), and Sean Moore (2-mile, 11:25.8).
Swampscott 55, Salem 16: The Big Blue cruised to victory behind triumphant showings from Caleb Leopoldo (shot put, 41-9), Syzmon Wabno (600, 1:35.2), Hunter Hersey (1000, 3:02.5), and its 4x440 relay team (4:08.1).
Patrick Con tied for second place in the high jump (5-2) and third in the 55 hurdles (7.1) to earn points for Salem.
Marblehead 50, Winthrop 6: Alex Hersey was first in both the shot put and the hurdles to pace the Magicians. Also winning events for Marblehead were Thomas Carlson (dash), Jack Burke (300), Sebastian Panzer (600) and Isaac Gross in the mile.
GIRLS TRACK
Danvers 62, Gloucester 22: The Falcons dominated in the speed and distance events to pull away for the win. Lily Delafano (55 hurdles, 7.9), Sabrina Sturgeon (300, 48 seconds), Mikayla Shaffaval (600, 1:59.8), Katie Walfield (1000, 3:24.4), Courtney Hinchion (mile, 5:52), and Emma Egan (2-mile, 12:23.3) all earned first place finishes for Danvers, which also won the 4x440 relay (5:00.2). Another first place finisher was Cali Abbatessa in the shot put (30 feet 2 inches).
Swampscott 35, Salem 22: Samantha Andrews’ first place time of 10.7 seconds in the 55 meter hurdles sparked the Big Blue’s home victory. Sofia Alvarado added a first place in the shot put (29-2), while Ana Tarason’s throw of 27-9 was good for second in the shot Additionally, Sofia Qureshi (shot put, 27-8). Oona Williams (55 hurdles 11.4), Theia Giantis (mile, 6:28) and Anastacia Corcoran (1000, 4:04.1) snared valuable third place points.
Mallory McCarthy finished third overall in the 600 (2:12.3) for the Witches. Syndey Agno (8.6) and Samantha Agno (8.7) both had strong showings in the 55 meter race for Salem, as did Isabella Cunha (52.3) and Kate Heppner (52.6) in the 300.
Marblehead 66, Winthrop 5: Keira Sweetnam cleared 5-feet in the high jump and the Magicians won just about every contested event with first-place efforts from the likes of Rachel Albert (shot put), Devin Whalen (hurdles), Ava Machado (dash), Charlotte Platt-Miller (300), Grace Mortensen (600), Maya Mahoney (1000) and Kawinthida Merrigan (mile).
BOYS HOCKEY
Marblehead 4, Woburn 3 (OT): Trailing 2-0 and 3-2 in the third period, the Headers rallied twice, then got the game-winning goal from sophomore James Caeran to improve to 3-2-1. Chris Locke, captain Hogan Sedky and London McDonald all scored in the third period for Marblehead, with Sedky and Locke each registering two assists. Jacob Aizanman, Caeran and McDonald also had solo helpers, with Griffin Winter making 28 saves in net.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bishop Fenwick 49, Oliver Ames 39: Junior captain Cecilia Kay scored 30 points along with 17 rebounds and three blocks as the Crusaders (4-2) topped the hosts in the OA Christmas consolation. Anna Fertonani, Kate McPhail and Tess Keenan all played well defensively.
Stoneham 33, Masconomet 18: The Chieftains managed only five second half points in dropping to a surprising 0-4 on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Winchester 48, Masconomet 40: The Chieftains fell in the Bob Bigelow Classic tournament to the hosts.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 3, Masconomet 1: Clara Carey broke a 1-1 tie and Halle Greenleaf added the insurance marker to help the Panthers improve to 4-1 with their fourth straight victory Wednesday night. Bradie Arnold scored the opening goal and added a pair of assists, captain Shea Nemeskal added a helper and netminder Megan McGinnity made 14 stops.
Captain Bitsy King tied it up early for Masco (2-3) with her sixth goal of the year (assisted by Kailyn Willa) and Madie Dupuis was strong in net with 29 saves.
Andover 5, Bishop Fenwick 3: Captain Abbey Millman handed out two helpers to reach 50 career points, but the Crusaders (1-3-1) were outgunned on the road. Fellow captain Zoe Elwell had two assists, captain Abi Bruner scored and Penny Levine Stein and Ali Sprissler also hit the twine. Goalie Nikki Tinkham made 23 saves in her first action of the season. Freshman Mya Jewel had her first career point with an assist and classmate Katherine Roddy picked up one helper.