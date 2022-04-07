BASEBALL
St. John’s Prep 8, Lawrence 7: Dylan Wodarski put down a bunt and Marco Zirpolo scooted home with the winning run as the Eagles (2-1) walked off with a come-from-behind win. Aidan Driscoll went 3-for-3 with 2 RBI and Kyle Webster drove in a pair to help St. John’s overcome a 7-4 Lawrence lead and Nick Solitro added two hits with an RBI. Connor Remley picked up the win by striking out three in 1 2/3 innings of spotless relief.
Marblehead 17, Winthrop 5: The Magicians (1-2) bullied their way into the win column with both Liam McIlroy and Craig Michalowski hitting triples with three RBI. Schuyler Schmitt had two hits and three RBI of his own, leadoff man Brady Lavender scored five times and A.J. Andriano had three hits with three runs scored as Marblehead scored 11 times in the second inning. Ian Maude earned the win on the hill, his first.
Newburyport 5, Bishop Fenwick 4: The Crusaders led 4-3 heading to the bottom of the seventh but the Clippers rallied to win in walk-off fashion. Anthony Marino and Anthony Herbert doubled for Fenwick while Gianni Mercurio scored twice and Nick Villano had an RBI.
Shawsheen 9, Essex Tech 2: Senior Jeffrey Roach had two triples for the Hawks (1-1) but the Rams busted open a one run game in the fifth. Senior Pat Mannion drove in a run for Essex Tech as well.
SOFTBALLBeverly 14, Marblehead 2: Junior Nikki Erricola went 3-for-5 with a pair of RBI and two runs to power the Panthers while classmate Noelle McLane earned the win with five strong innings and helped herself with two hits and two RBI. Lindsey Gannon had two hits and drove in a run and senior Grace Coughlin had one of Beverly’s 12 hits for her first RBI. Ryann Mountain also drove home a run.
Swampscott 12, Winthrop 0: Melanie Blood earned her first win on the mound in shutout fashion as the Big Blue cruised on opening day. Olivia Barletta, Miranda Moscoso, and Megan Holmes all knocked in a pair of runs in the victory.
Rockport 14, Hamilton-Wenham 5: Despite two hits and three RBI from Hannah-Marie Akoury, two tough innings in the field did the Generals (0-2) in. Sara Cross and Kyra Levasseur also had two hits apiece for H-W, while Ava Day went the distance on the mound and center fielder Amber Scanlon hauled in a deep drive for the defensive gem of the afternoon.
Shawsheen 8. Essex Tech 5: Senior Lily Zagoreos had a pair of RBI doubles and classmate Mya Doucette bashed a solo home run to highlight the Hawks’ home opener. Sophomore Callie Hogan struck out eight batters and junior second baseman Hailey Roach went 2-for-4 with a double while excelling in the field. Senior Zoe Kobus added RBI double and sophomore Isa Bishop had a sacrifice fly.
GIRLS TENNISBishop Fenwick 5, Lowell Catholic 0: The Crusaders swept in pro sets with wins by Nora Elenbaas (8-1), Madelyn Leary (8-0), Gwen Schoeder (8-0), Aisling Hinchey/Aoife DeClarq (8-0) and Lacey Murphy/Ari Summa (8-0).
Danvers 5, Salem 0: Winning for the Falcons were Madison Savage, Abby Lyman and Amanda Tinkham in singles play plus the doubles teams of Jenny Patel/Sophie Sanidas and Lucy Dumont/Ali Griffin.
Manchester Essex 4, Ipswich 1: Anastasiya Kozak cleaned up at first singles, 6-1, 6-0, to provide the victory for the Tigers.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Beverly 14, Marblehead 8: Joss Silva had a big game with four goals, two assists and nine draw controls to send the Panthers home happy Lily Shea also scored four times and chipped in with one assist, with Kayleigh Crowell and Lauren Caley (2 assists) both scoring twice. Abbie Kelly earned the win in net with six saves, and Norah Kersten excelled defensively and by causing turnovers.
The Magicians got 18 saves from goaltender Kate Santeusanio and three goals apiece from Gigi Lombardi (1 assist, 1 draw) and Hadley Wales (2 draw controls). Lucy Wales and Ramona Gillett also scored; Molly Cronin had two assists and Lucy Wales one, and Sydney Langton had three draw controls.
Danvers 17, Saugus 1: Eli Anderson poured in five goals and scooped up four groundballs to pace the Falcons. Sabrina Auciello added four goals while Savannah Botthof had a score and three helpers, Jordan Turcotte scored two with six grounders and Kaylee Rich had five draw controls with a goal and an assist. Katherine Purcell also scored twice.
BOYS LACROSSE
Danvers 18, Saugus 0: In his first high school game, freshman Brady Tersolo had four goals and three assists as the Falcons rolled in their season opener. Colby Dunham also had an excellent contest with three goals and two assists while Lucas Rotker also found the back of the net three times. Jake Ryan and Tommy Cyr added two goals apiece; Jimmy Thibodeau had a goal and an assist as did Max Gasinowski; Connor Harvey and Jack Murphy had single scores; and Sean Rivard added one assist. Goalies Brayden Holt (3 saves) and Donovan Biersteker (2 saves) shared the shuout.
Marblehead 14, Beverly 5: Junior Connor Cronin had seven points, including four goals, and senior captain Josh Robertson finished with five goals and an assist as the Magicians improved to 2-1. Chris Gallup contributed three goals and two assists for Marblehead, while Gio Garibotto had a goal and an assist and Charlie Grenier also scored. Finn Maniaci stopped a dozen shots while senior captain Sam Annese excelled defensively.
Beverly (1-1) got two goals from Mason Simpson, a goal and an assist from Matt Mezza, single scores from D.J. Bachini and Will ten Hope, and two assists from Troy Morin and Gavin Lawrence. Colby Vaccaro (2 saves) and Dylan Hunter (4) split time in net.
Gloucester 22, Salem 0: The Witches fell behind early and were never able to get back into the contest, dropping to 0-2. Senior co-captain Maher Kokonezis had 22 saves, giving him 54 in two contests so far.
BOYS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Swampscott 1: The Generals swept doubles play behind Stefan Messer/Sam Cares (6-4, 6-0) and Max Clarke/Jackson Contois to get by the Big Blue. Will Gern (6-0, 6-2) and Elois Chadel (6-3, 6-3) also won for H-W and Swampscott’s Trevor Talebian prevailed at third singles, 6-4, 6-3.
Danvers 5, Salem 0: Captains Adam Mentzer (6-1, 6-2) and Jason Bisset (playing with Darius Chung) earned wins after recruiting players to get Danvers its team back after five years as a co-op squad. Brendan Johnson (6-2, 6-4) and Seamus Cary (6-0, 6-2) also won, as did Tyler Chisholm/Keegan Winterton (7-6, 1-6, 7-6).
St. John’s Prep 5, Lynnfield 0: Hunter Wolters (7-6 (9-7), 6-3), Paul Neal (1-6, 6-1, 6-3) and Charles Kirby (4-6, 6-2, 6-2) each battled their way to victory in singles action for the Eagles (2-0). Jack and Luke Prokopis (6-2, 6-0) and Luke Free and his partner, Ben Liptak (6-2, 6-0) completed the sweep in doubles.
Manchester Essex 5, Ipswich 0: The first doubles team of Brian Milano and Charlie Jepsen played well for the Tigers, forcing a second set tiebreaker.
Brookline 5, Marblehead 0: The Magicians lost in straight sets to the defending Division 1 state champions, with Aidan Ryan taking a pair of games at third singles.
GIRLS TRACK
Pentucket 101, Ipswich 50: Colby Filosa won three events for the Tigers, grabbing first place in the 100 meters, 400 meters and anchoring the winning 4x400 relay team along with teammates Decha Perron, Chloe Pszenny and Lily Harper. Other winners for IHS included Victoria Harper in the discus, Olivia Novello in the 100 hurdles, and Amelia Stacy in the 2-mile.
BOYS TRACK
Pentucket 99, Ipswich 45: Finn Russell was a double winner for Ipswich in the mile and 2-mile, with four of his teammates also claiming firsts: Keith Townsend in the 400 hurdles, Elijah Bergner in the 110 hurdles, Colin Hansen in the 800, and Paul Wertz in the 400. Hansen, Wertz, Townsend and Bergner also combined to grab first place in the 4x400 relay.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, SUNY Poly 1: The Gulls (17-6) punched their ticket to a tenth straight NECC final with a 25-15, 23-25, 25-10, 25-19 semifinal win. Ian Smith had 16 kills to lead Endicottt and Rafa Robert added 11 spikes while Gavin Emenaker handed out 44 assists in a dominant effort. The Gulls will aim for their third straight conference title and 8th since 2013 in this weekend’s final.