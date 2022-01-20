SKIING
Prep wins pair: Overall race winner Tim Haarmann made it down the slope in 20.99 seconds and fellow Eagle Owen Gandt was second in 21.29 to help the Eagles beat Newburyport 130-5 and Haverhill 106-29. Cole Hosmer (21.9), Josh Haarmann (21.93), Henry Coote (22.12) and Peyton McKee (22.33) all finished in the top ten for St. John’s.
Masco splits: The Chieftains (2-2) topped Manchester Essex 124-11 but fell to North Andover 72.5-62.5 in a tight race at Bradford. Owen Palmer was Masco’s top finisher in 15th overall at 22.84 seconds and Will Caron came in at 22.93 for 16th. Andrew Mitchell also had a solid showing, closing 22.35.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex Tech 41, Shawsheen 12: The Hawks (6-4) rolled behind 14 points from Synclair McGovern plus five from Brianna Pothier and four courtesy of Rhu Arsenault.
Masconomet 58, Saugus 43: The Chieftains (5-3) reeled off a 22-6 third quarter run to seize control led by senior Krystal Zepaj’s 23 point outburst with eight rebounds. Junior Kayleigh Monagle scored 20 in a fine showing while Kylie Dumont (six assists), Natalie Nolan and Ava Caron shone defensively.
Salem Academy 41, Excel 15: Cindy Shehu had another tremendous showing with 28 points as the Navs moved to 8-3. Kianny Mirabal-Nunez added a dozen points and Kayla Esterlin netted her first varsity bucket.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Boston Trinity 63, Covenant Christian 62: Daniel Chewning stepped up with a huge 31 point performance as the Cougars trailed by 17 and nearly made it all the way back in an MBIL Division 1 showdown. Steven Joseph netted 20 points and stood out on both ends of the floor for CCA (2-4).
Excel 59, Salem Academy 54: Jorbert Peralta had 19 points but the Navs dipped to 8-3. Dexter Brown scored nine for SA while Ivan Paredes and Angel Santiago chipped in eight each.
Saugus 54, Essex Tech 49: The Hawks (5-2) fell down early but rallied well before ultimately coming up just short on the road. Ruddy de Jesus had 11 points and 12 rebounds in the win while Shawn O’Keefe (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Andrew Paulino (10 points) also played well.
WRESTLING
Beverly 42, Pentucket 27: Among the grapplers helping Beverly post another solid win were sophomore Gino Sicari, who scored a pin at 182, and junior Connor Day, who pinned his opponent at 220.
SWIMMING
Danvers 57, Peabody 41: Double-winner Spencer Keyes took the 200-IM (2:23.69) and the 100 back (1:03.01) while also swimming a leg of both winning relays for the Falcons (2-3). Major Adair won the 200 free while Alex Cotter took the 100 free and Arianna McNulty won the 500 free while contributing to the relays along with Harry Patterson, Kylee McGraw and Ryan Barthelmess.
GYMNASTICS
Essex Tech 123.45, Peabody 87.2: For the Tanners, junior Rachel Freedman posted some strong scores on bars, vault and beam while junior Camila Fialho stood out on vault while helping the achieve its highest score of the season yet.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Fitchburg State 6, Salem State 3: The Vikings (3-8) got doubled up at home despite goals by Matthew Young, Erik Larsson and Jacob Thomason. Joona Sato-Hunsula made 26 saves in net.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 20
HIGH SCHOOL
Wrestling — Danvers at Lynnfield (6:30); Saugus/Peabody at Triton (6:30).
Swimming — Triton at Hamilton-Wenham (7:50).