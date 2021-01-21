SWIMMING
Swampscott 115, Danvers 68: Matt Brown and Sam Caplan each won two events as the Big Blue prevailed in their season opening virtual meet. Brown was a winner in both the 200 freestyle (1:53.08) and 100 butterfly (55.51 seconds), while Caplan took home top honors in the 100 free (53.77) and 200 individual medley (2:12.46).
The Big Blue also received wins from Paul Flacke in the 50 free (24.52), Lola Muntiu in the 500 free (5:59.31), Elizabeth Dokina in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.69). They also prevailed in all three relays: the 200 medley relay (1:50.13), the 200 free relay (1:46.68) and the 400 free relay (3:53.42).
Danvers got victories from Spencer Keyes in the 100 backstroke (1:06.38) and Abigail DeAngelis in the 1-meter diving (161.48 points).
GIRLS HOCKEY
Medford 2, Masconomet 1: Despite peppering the Medford goaltender with shots, only freshman Gabbi Oakes could put one past her with 10:13 to play, ultimately dropping the Chieftains to 0-3-1 on the season. Senior captain Lydia Willette had a strong game between the pipes for Masco.