Thursday's area roundup: Swampscott, Peabody, Prep all win baseball openers 

BASEBALL
Swampscott 4, Marblehead 3: Pierce Friedman struck out 10 over five innings of one hit work and senior Nate Sterns closed it out with a 1-2-3 seventh as the Big Blue began the year by topping their rivals. Connor Correnti had a 2-run single as Swampscott plated all four of its runs in the third inning. Freshman Jason Bouffard also had an RBI single and Matt Schroeder came up with two hits. Jacob Sherf and Ben Weed combined for 10 strikeouts for Marblehead and Shane Keogh drove home a run.
Peabody 7, Salem 2: Senior captain Ryan Knight went deep for his first homer of the year and the Tanners held off the Witches at home. Brendan Smith drove in a run early for Peabody and Nick Villano had an RBI double. Justin Powers picked up the win with nine strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings and Juan Tolentino had two swipes. Salem drew within two in the fifth but Peabody tacked on three insurance runs; Bobby Jellison struck out eight for the Witches, Jack Doyle pitched well in relief and Salem got hits from Ethan Doyle, Tommy Beauregard, Jellison and Miguel Angel Des Los Santos.
St. John’s Prep 1, St. John’s Shrewsbury 0: Sam Belliveau was nearly flawless in a 2-hit shutout with nine strikeouts to begin the year for the Eagles (1-0) in impressive fashion. Eric Wing drove home Gavin George with the game’s only run and Pat D’Amico and Payton Palladino had some fantastic defensive plays.
Hamilton-Wenham 3, Rockport 0: Luke McClintock (5 K’s) and Matt Botelho combined for the shutout as the Generals (1-0) got off to a solid start. James Horgan sparked the offense with two hits and two runs scored and RBI were collected by Carter Coffey, Ryan Hutchinson and Tobin Clark-Goldfield.
Salem Academy 14, Excel 2: Freshman Riley Fenerty fanned 12 and helped his own cause with two hits and two RBI to pace the Gators. Junior Jacob Redican had a monster day at the dish with two triples and six RBI with Gami Rosario, Waldy Sanchez and Lorenzo Peguero also playing well.
GIRLS TENNIS
Danvers 5, Salem 0: Collecting straight set wins for the Falcons were Jenna Kee (6-0,6-2), Abby Lymon (6-1, 6-0), Amanda Tinkham (6-0, 6-0) and the teams of Olivia Dekermanji/Lucy Dumot (6-0, 6-0) and Jenny Patel/Allie Griffin (6-0, 6-0).
Manchester Essex 5, Ipswich 0: Senior captain Ava Doran and junior Ella Borgman had a tight three-set doubles match losing 6-4 in the third for the Tigers (0-1).
Masconomet 3, Marblehead 2: Shaylee Moreno’s marathon 6-7, 2-6,6-2 win lifted the Chieftains in a razor close match. Nina Klind also won for Masco as did Kendall Sully. Marblehead got points from Emily Clough and Lauren Podgur at first doubles plus Leah Saulnier and Ava Ullian.
BOYS TENNIS
Manchester Essex 3, Ipswich 2: The Tigers got pints from John Werner at second singles (6-4, 6-2) and the doubles team of Jack Totten and Brian Milano (6-2, 7-6).
Marblehead 3, Masconomet 2: In a marathon match that didn’t end until 7:35, the Magicians swept doubles behind Kipp Schauder/Dwight Foster (6-3, 6-3) and Daniel Farfel/Thomas Dack (6-2, 6-3) along with Mika Garber’s win at first singles (6-1, 6-1). Masco got victories from Alex Edelman (4-6, 6-4, 12-20) and Matt Aronson (6-1, 6-2).
SOFTBALL
St. Mary’s 27, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Spartans’ Lily Newhall threw a no-hitter to topple the Crusaders.
BOYS LACROSSE
Danvers 17, Saugus 1: Colby Dunham finished with 4 goals and 2 assists as the Falcons erupted in their season opener with a commanding road victory. Sean Rivard and Christian Burke each had three goals and an assist while Jack Murphy also ripped the twine thrice. Jimmy Thibodeau and Nick Taveras added two snipes and an assist each; Lucas Rotker finished with three assists, and goalkeeper Donovan Biersteker earned the victory between the pipes, finishing with one save.
BOYS TRACK
North Reading 120, Hamilton-Wenham 18: Cyrus Soleimani was a winner for the Generals in their season opener, taking the long jump in 20 feet 3/4 of an inch. Second place showings were turned in by Matt Gillis in the 2-mile (11:56) and Harrison Panjawani in the mile (4:57).
GIRLS TRACK
North Reading 137, Hamilton-Wenham 3: Ava Cote had a second place finish for the Generals in the mile at 5:50.
MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS
Wentworth 5, Gordon 2: The Scots went down in the CCC semifinal round despite taking two out of three doubles points with wins by Matt McEathron and Alex Ryzi (8-1) as well as Richard Ryzi and Mark Noschese (7-6, 7-5).