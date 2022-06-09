BOYS LACROSSE
Swampscott 6, Newburyport 5: Using an excellent defensive scheme in front of goalie Aidan Breault (12 saves), the Big Blue (10-8) shocked eighth seeded Newburyport with a Division 3 first round playoff upset. Sophomore Harrison Kinne was a star defensively on clears, locking down the Clippers’ offensively and scoring a goal of his own. Freshman Jay Domelowicz was also stellar in his first game on the back end, as was junior Eli Zaklin stepping up as a starter.
Jack Russo, returning to the lineup from injury, had a pair of goals for Swampscott, with Cole Hamernick also scoring twice. Jason Codispoti and Kinne had the other goals for the Big Blue, who will face Pentucket Saturday (again on the road) in the second round.
Hingham 20, Beverly 6: The Panthers had no answer for the fourth ranked Harbormen, seeing their season come to an end in the first round of the Division 1 playoffs. D.J. Bachini scored twice for the Orange-and-Black (11-8), with Jaxon Thomas, Matt Mezza, Troy Morin and Matt Burke also scoring. Defenseman Will Johnstone added an assist while goalie Dylan Stevens stopped a dozen shots.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 15, Bourne 1: The Tigers rolled in their Division 4 tournament opener, getting 10 different goal scorers in the rout. Carolyn Bailey (3 goals, 1 assist), Estelle Gromko (2 goals, 2 assists) and Ella Stein (2 goals, 1 assist) led the charge, while Halle Greenleaf, Casey David, Maddie Duffy, Courtney Stevens, Lucy Winthrop, Hailey Fowler, Taryn Desmond and Skyler Moseley (2 assists) also scored.
Goalie Ashton Flather made six saves in net and the defense was led by Claire O’Flynn, Lexi Wright, Ava Horsman, Azza Lestage and Morgan Sexton. Ipswich moves on to host No. 21 Watertown in the Sweet 16 (time and date TBA).
Walpole 17, Beverly 5: The Panthers’ (13-9) season came to a close in the Div. 2 Round of 32 against top-seeded Walpole. Lauren Caley had a stand out game in defeat, securing four draw controls and scoring one goal to go with one assist. Angelina Mazzone and Sammy Sprissler each scored once, Jossy Silva had two goals and three draw controls and was great on both ends of the field, and Abby Kelly made six saves in net. Defensively, both Nora Kersten and Caroline Ploszay had excellent games forcing turnovers against a team that rarely made mistakes.
Bedford 16, Marblehead 6: The Magicians (8-12) season came to a close in the Division 2 state tournament despite four goals from Hadley Wales and two more from Sydney Langton. Goalie Kate Santeusanio was terrific in her final game of the season, making 13 saves in the setback.
BOYS TENNIS
Hamilton-Wenham 5, Nantucket 0: The fourth seeded Generals (15-3) rolled to another victory and into the Division 4 quarterfinals, where they’ll host Monomoy Sunday at Gordon College (5 p.m.).
GIRLS TENNIS
Monomoy 4, Ipswich 1: The Tigers fought to the finish, with all four of their losses in three-set matches that ran close to (or over) three hours each. Their victory came at first singles as Anastasiya Kozak prevailed, 6-0, 6-2. Second singles player Claire Buletza, a freshman, had the longest match of the day before succumbing, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5, and third singles player Beylen Curtis, a junior, also battled before dropping a 2-6, 7-6, 7-5 contest. In doubles, Zoe Forni and Ava Borgman dropped a 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 decision, as did Ella Borgman and Tess O’Flynn at second doubles, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lowell 3, St. John’s Prep 1: In a back-and-forth affair, the third seeded Eagles saw their season come to a close as No. 6 Lowell pulled the upset, prevailing in four sets (25-23, 25-12, 15-25, 27-25).