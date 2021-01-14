GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peabody 42, Winthrop 39: Sophomore Bo Bettencourt notched 10 points to lead the Tanners (2-0) as they earned their first road win of the season. Senior captain Amber Kiricoples added nine for Peabody, which raced out to a 15-point halftime lead only to see the previously unbeaten Vikings (2-1) rally in the third and fourth quarters. Junior Emma Bloom continued to get to the free throw line, sinking a couple to put Peabody ahead for good in the late going and finishing with nine points. Lauren Mendonca and Taylor Bettencourt had four each for Peabody and freshman Abby Bettencourt chipped in with three.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Greater Lowell 72, Essex Tech 37: Junior big man Cael Dineen led the Hawks with 10 points and 12 rebounds in the road outing. Shawn O'Keefe also scored eight for Essex, which trailed by just seven at the break and had a tough second half.