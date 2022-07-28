NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
North Shore 5, Ocean State 3: Jake Gigliotti turned in another quality start with one run allowed over five innings and Endicott College pitcher Max Tarlin picked up his second save of the summer as the Navigators improved to 13-29. Jon Luders went 3-for-5 at the top of the order, Peabody native Jake Gustin drove in a pair of runs and Nathan Blasick had two hits along with two RBI.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 13, Beverly 3: Neil Simmons went 3-for-4 with two RBI and Carter Coffey and Harrison O’Brien had two RBI each to help the Generals continue their playoff push with another win. Keegan O’Shea had two hits and scored twice and Paul Horgan picked up the win on the hill with six punch outs over 5 2/3 innings.