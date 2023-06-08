GIRLS LACROSSE
Ipswich 17, Monomoy 5: Halle Greenleaf had three goals and an assist while teammates Carolyn Bailey and Ella Stein each added three goals of her own to power the top seeded Tigers () to an easy win in the second round of the Division 4 playoffs.
Allie Wile finished with two goals for Ipswich, with Kayden Flather, Estelle Gromko, and Jayne Krause adding a goal and an assist each. Lyla Greenleaf, Taryn Desmond, and Keira McPartlin also scored and goaltender Ashton Flather turned aside four shots in net. The Tigers now advance to the Elite 8 Sunday at 2 p.m. against Mount Greylock.
BASEBALL
Westfield 4, Marblehead 1: The No. 29 seed Magicians (15-9) saw their Cinderella run to the Round of 16 end on the road after being limited to three hits by the host Bombers. Ian Maude pitched well for Marblehead, striking out five with three walks and seven hits allowed over five frames and Chris Cannuscio hung a zero in the sixth to give his side a chance rally. Westfield’s pitching was too strong, however.
Maude’s double in the third produced Marblehead’s only run as it led to a sacrifice fly by Riley Schmitt, who also singled. The Magicians’ other hit was a single by Matt Mahan.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
St. John’s Shrewsbury 3, St. John’s Prep 1: In a back-and-forth tussle between Catholic Conference rivals that stretched the limits of both squads, the fifth seeded Eagles saw their season come to a close at 13-7 after a 25-23, 23-25, 24-26, 23-25 defeat.
BOYS TENNIS
Prep suspended: St. John’s began its Division 1 state quarterfinal match and had the lead in two matches against Newton North before rains came and forced the battle to be suspended. Play will resume on Friday at 1:30 p.m. as the Eagles and Tigers vie for a spot in the state Final Four.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 10, Marblehead 0: Bobby Jellison tossed a perfect game on Wednesday night, striking out nine and retiring the minimum 15 batters in the five frame, 10-run rule victory. James McCarthy had three hits and two RBI to lead Pub at the plate while Payton Palladino and Jon Cahill both knocked home a pair and Sammy Armbruster had two hits.
INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 2, Rowley 1: Nick Freni blasted a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie and the defending champion Generals grabbed a narrow win. Hunter Wilichoski struck out five and scattered four hits over 6 2/3 innings and Carter Coffey came on for the save. Harrison O’Brien had a hit and scored a run while Ryan Monahan and Larry Saggese also recorded singles.