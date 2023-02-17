BOYS TRACK
Ipswich soars at Division 5 states: Senior Keith Townsend finished in first place in both the high jump (6 feet 4 inches) and 55 meter dash (8.17) as the Tigers had a spectacular showing at the Division 5 indoor track and field state championships at the Reggie Lewis Track & Field Center, finishing second overall to champion Littleton with 49 1/2 points.
Fellow senior Elijah Bergner was right behind Townsend in the 55 dash, finishing second in 8.28 to earn eight big points for IHS.
Senior Colin Hansen also had a terrific showing for Ipswich, winning the 600 in a time of 1:22.84 and snaring second place in the 300 in 35.53 seconds. Teammate Marty NoonCe added an eighth place showing in the high jump (5-8)
For Hamilton-Wenham, sophomore Clark Glidden was seventh in the mile (4:39.61), as was fellow 10th grader Ben Rich in the 2-mile (10:18.49). The Generals also took seventh place in the 3200 relay (8:50.90).
GIRLS TRACK
Ipswich fared well: Also at the Division 5 championships, Senior Olivia Noviello placed fourth in the 55 dash (8.99 seconds) while sophomore Lucy Winthrop finished in fifth place in the 1000 in a time of 3:13.46 as Ipswich (16th place) earned 11 team points.
Hamilton-Wenham saw 10th grader Georgia Wilson placed sixth in the long jump (16-1 3/4).
BOYS HOCKEY
Marblehead 3, Shawsheen 2 (OT): Senior Drake Wyman’s fifth goal of the season was the game-winner in the extra session to send the red hot Headers (12-4-3) to victory. James Caeran and Jacob Aizanman also ripped the twine for Marblehead, with Hogan Sedky, Crew Monaco and Wyman picking up assists. Sophomore Leo Burdge got the win in net with 19 saves for Marblehead, which is now 9-1-2 in its last 12 contests.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Pingree 78, Bancroft 61: Ray Cuevas dropped in a game-high 30 points to power the Highlanders (16-6) to a key road victory. Charlie Lynch added 21 points for the winners while Hudson Weidman was also in double digits with 13.
Brimmer & May 63, Covenant Christian 46: Ahead by two at halftime, the Mass. Bay Independent League Division 2 regular season champion Cougars (14-5) fell in the league’s title game. Sophomore Bennett Plosker led his team with 23 points, and Noah DeJesus finished with 11. Anthony Reis added six points and 12 rebounds for CCA, with senior captain Evan Ray playing stellar all-around basketball.
Georgetown 68, Hamilton-Wenham 42: The Generals fell to 5-10 in league play and 6-13 overall with a road setback.
Manchester Essex 74, Ipswich 51: The loss at Roundy Gymnasium dropped the host Tigers to 7-12 on the season, including 6-9 in CAL competition. Toby Ada. ms scored 15 points for the hosts, including a trio of triples, while teammate Max Chesley added a dozen points. James Norris was also a factor for Ipswich with eight points and strong defense.
Wakefield 67, Salem 41: Brayson Green’s 13 points was the high water mark for the Witches, with Chris Qirjazi adding eight while Corey Grimes and Jack Doyle had a half dozen points apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Essex Tech 60, Northeast 56 (3 OT): In a Senior Night classic, all three 12th graders on the Hawks’ roster finished in double digits as Molly McLeod scored a career high 20 points in a triple overtime thriller. Hailey Roach also had a career high 14 points and Bryanna Grant added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Essex Tech (now 7-11).
Pingree 74, Lexington Christian 26: The Highlanders steamrolled their way to victory as every player scored, led by 17 points from Bella Vaz. Kiki Gable contributed a strong 13 points for Pingree (now 16-5), with Emily Norton adding 11 and Tori Farell 10.
Manchester Essex 46, Ipswich 39: A slow start doomed the Tigers (10-9 overall, 6-7 CAL) in their Cape Ann League regular season finale. Lucy Donahue and Hazel Hoog played well for Ipswich, which trailed by as many as 17 before rallying late, but ultimately falling short.
Georgetown 54, Hamilton-Wenham 44: Senior Phoebe Ting hit a 3-pointer on Senior Night to highlight the night for the Generals (7-12). Gabby Campell was the high scorer for H-W with 17 points, followed by senior Abby Simon with 10. The Royals hit eight 3-pointers to keep the Gens at bay all night.
Montrose 49, Covenant Christian 22: A fast start in the first quarter by unbeaten Montrose allowed them to hold off several comeback attempts by the Cougars in the Independent Girls Conference title game. Liza Minogue had 10 points for CCA (14-6 overall, 9-3 IGC) while Abby Chewning hit back-to-back 3-pointers during a second quarter rally and finished with nine points.
Medford 60, Salem Academy 39: Cindy Shehu’s 23 points were enough as the Navigators dropped their regular season finale. Kianny Mirabal Nunez added nine points for the locals, who also got four from Jayden Starr.
Masconomet 55, Stoneham 44: The Chieftains improved to 12-6 in gearing up for this weekend’s Larry McIntire IAABO Board 130 Tournament in Marblehead, where they’ll face rival Peabody High Sunday.
Peabody 53, Revere 13: The Tanners improved to 15-2 behind 14 points, eight rebounds, six steals, and five blocks from Lauryn Mendonca. Logan Lomasney added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, with Ally Bettencourt chipping in seven points, five assists and five thefts.
Marblehead 49, Swampscott 30: The Magicians officially qualified for the state tournament as freshman Tess Andriano scored 23 points to help her team defeat its arch rivals. Samantha Dormer, a junior, added 10 points of her own while Isabelle Ferrante finished with five.
GIRLS HOCKEY
St. Mary’s Lynn 4, Bishop Fenwick 0: Sophomore goalie Ella Tucker made 36 saves and held the No. 1 team in Division 1 scoreless for 15 minutes before Peabody’s Jenna Chaplain and Boxford’s Gabi Oakes broke through with goals for the Spartans. The Crusaders (6-9-2) also raised money for Mental Health Awareness and ‘Morgan’s Message’ on Wednesday night.
North Yarmouth 1, Pingree 0: Senior captain Maddie Santosuosso made 26 saves but the Highlanders (6-16-1) had no luck offensively and were blanked for a third straight game.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Worcester State 5, Salem State 2: David Cicak and Keagan O’Donoghue scored the goals for the Vikings (7-17).