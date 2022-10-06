BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Marblehead 24, Peabody 31: Though Logan Tracia set a new Gatchell Park course record of 16:45 but the Magicians (4-0) took the meet with their depth as Harrison Kee also broke the record in a second place time of 16:46. Will Cerrutti was third in 17:04 with Isaac Gross fourth and Ryan Thompson fifth.
Danvers 15, Masconomet 40: On the three mile course at Bradley Palmer, Will Conklin, Charlie Garlin and Sean Moore crossed the line together in 17:13 to ensure the Falcons would improve to 3-1. J.J. Rooney was fourth in 17:36 followed by Will Dumont (5th, 17:56).
Noah Demers (17:59), Miles Darling (18:12), Cooper Ogden (18:19), Tyson Arnold (18:29) and Dawson Romito (18:42) came in 6-through-10 for Masco.
Arlington Catholic 27, Bishop Fenwick 32: Sam Appleyard was second with Brayden Pouliot in third and Doron Appleyard in fourth but the Cougars grabbed the next six spots to take a very narrow meet win. Nondas Lagonakis (11th) and John Rielly (14th) gave solid efforts for Fenwick.
Generals top Ipswich: Hamilton-Wenham beat Ipswich to remain unbeaten at 3-0. Ben Rich and James Regan led the way with a 1-2 finish while Jack Creilsen was fifth overall. Isaac Jones added a seventh place finish and captain Robert Baum was 10th.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Masconomet 25, Danvers 34: Shea Nemeskal once again won the race for the Falcons (1-3) with a time of 20:22 and Emma Eagan was close behind in second at 20:45. Arianna McNulty (8th, 23:54), Isha Patel (11th, 25:02) and Sadie Bucco (13th, 25:30) also ran strong races for DHS.
Ipswich 15, Hamilton-Wenham 50: The Tigers picked up a rare win at Patton Park by taking seven of the top ten spots with the Generals limited to three runners. Moira Healey was second for Ipswich while freshman Kemeya Perron was fourth and senior Pia Stewart was fifth. H-W’s Charlotte Madden was first overall in 20:53.
Bishop Fenwick 15, Arlington Catholic 50: Captain Maria Ryan and freshmen Marianna Kay and Julia Davis finished together in 19:00 to lead the Crusaders (3-0). Shannon Bresnahan was a solid fourth (19:08) followed by Caroline Blatchford (sixth), Sarah Fogarty (seventh), Norah Pasquarelli (ninth) and Avalon Donalon (10th).
Generals beat Ipswich: Hamilton-Wenham beat Ipswich thanks to sophomore Charlotte Madden’s first place finish at Patton Park. Sophomore Mira Fleming was third and newcomer Phoebe Fallon was eighth in her first varsity race.
Peabody 24, Marblehead 37: Freshman Marri O’Connell won the race in 20:21 with Peabody’s Sarah DiVasta in second (20:30) followed by Cailyn Buckley, Leah Buckley, Ava Buckley and Sofia Schirripa in a pack to seal the meet for Peabody. Marblehead’s Cat Piper was third.
GIRLS SOCCER
Pingree 9, Lexington Christian 1: Senior captain Maddie Landers exploded for four goals and Lizzy Gaffney had a huge game with a goal and three assists to help the Highlanders improve to 6-1-1. Maggie Warner had another stellar effort in net while Ashley Smail had one goal and one assist and Hannah Jenkins, Alli Donovan and Ella Comparato all scored.
Marblehead 0, Melrose 0: Kate Burns recorded her fifth shutout of the season and the Magicians (4-2-4) got another point in a hard fought, physical battle. Talia Selby, Grace Mortensen, Sydney Ball and Lilly Gerson all played well for Marblehead.
Waring 1, Gann 1: Sophomore Natalia Ellis had the only goal for the Mavericks with freshman Phoebe Cotter-Holland providing an assist.
Hamilton-Wenham 4, Triton 0: Sophomore Tessa Hunt scored twice in the second half and assisted on Lily Mark’s game-winner goals as the Generals (6-4) got back on track with a victory. Ella Schenker had a goal and and an assist for H-W while Annie Moynihan helped one and keeper Stewart Bernard earned her fifth shutout of the season.
Danvers 1, Swampscott 1: Freshman Lila Doucette netted her first career goal for the Falcons (6-2-3) with an assist from Skylar Laws but Swampscott senior stalwart Mia Schena tied it up and good goaltending from Emily Goddard (Danvers) and Lilian Gosselin (Swampscott) kept it even the rest of the way. Ryley Crosby and Teagan Price played well for Danvers and Laws had an incredible defensive game.
Essex Tech 5, Northeast 0: The Hawks remained unbeaten at 8-0-1 with goals by Ava Allaire, Chelsea Martinez and Ella Levesque, among others.
BOYS SOCCER
Saugus 1, Beverly 0: The Panthers dropped a tough decision at home to a revamped Saugus squad.
Pingree 2, Lexington Christian 0: The Highlanders got goals from Kristian Arrivillaga and Andrew Evangelista en route to the shutout win. Charlie Lynch was strong in net, adding a PK save to help preserve the clean slate.
Gann Academy 3, Waring 0: Waring (1-5) junior captain Charlie Pound and sophomore center back Colin Vellante had outstanding games in the loss.
Ipswich 3, Whittier 1: The Tigers (6-5-1) moved over .500 with a Senior Night win. Brian Milano, Caleb Jorge and Alex Barlow (free kick) had the goals, with Ned Buletza and Zane Norton adding assists. Other seniors playing well included Nate Pillis, Josiah Scarano, Tyler Rafferty, Seth Woodbury, Theo Norton and keeper Nate Kobuszewski.
Danvers 2, Swampscott 0: The Falcons picked up an NEC win thanks to goals from Johnny Ditomaso and Griffin Butler and an assist from Chris McRay.
FIELD HOCKEY
Beverly 4, Marblehead 0: The Panthers got a goal in each quarter with Lily Shea setting up three of those tallies. Brooke Davies had a goal and an assist while Elliot Lund, Noelle McLane and Kyla Hart-Perron also scored and goalie Amelia Massa made one stop. For the Magicians, Maggie Beauchesne came up with eight saves and James Marcey and Kealy Satterfield played well.
Danvers 1, Swampscott 0: Abby Sher’s tally assisted by Emma Wilichoski helped the Falcons move to 7-1-2 with another hard fought conference win. Goalie Grace McLaughlin played very well with three stops for her first shutout of the year.
Masconomet 6, Peabody 0: The Chieftains rolled behind a whopping five goals from Maggie Sturgis. Julia Graves added the other goal while Nora Duval, Shaye Trodden and Piper Morris all played well.
Pingree 6, Lexington Christian 0: The Highlanders got two goals from Alexa Blaeser and a goal apiece from Meghan Collins, Annie Smith, Cameron Traveis and Grace Mullaney. Smith and Mullaney each added an assist while Sadie Canelli made three saves to secure the shutout in net.
GOLF
Beverly 38.5, Gloucester 33.5: The Panthers (11-0) won their 40th consecutive Northeastern Conference match with a tight decision at Bass Rocks. Aidan LeBlanc carded a 32 and won his match 6-3, while Ian Paddock (5.5-3.5), Will Ryan (5-4), Jake Pierce (5.5-3.5) and Ryan Avila (5-4) also came out on top.
Bishop Fenwick 194, St. Mary’s Lynn 189: The Crusaders (7-6) exploded for a season-high in points thanks to Louie Spychalski’s 34 points, Leo Schroeder’s 33 and Mike Carter’s 30. AJ Capano added 27 points, as did Jonathan Romans.
Marblehead 5, Saugus 0: The Magicians (9-3) won their match against an undermanned Saugus team, getting individual victories from Matt Weed, Christopher Locke, Jacob Hershfield, Charlie Grenier and Marty Ryan. Locke and Grenier were medalists with a 35, Ryan carded a 37 and Weed fired a 38.
Essex Tech 166, Greater Lawrence 121: The Hawks rolled behind 34 points from Jacob Deinstadt and 29 from Aidan Rotondo.
Masconomet 44.5, Swampscott 27.5: The Chieftains (7-4) officially punched their ticket to the Division 2 North sectional behind a 39 from Cole Velardo at Turner Hill. Jack Mertz, Logan McKenna, Anthony Cerbone and Harrison DeGeorge also won their matches.
For Swampscott (3-6), Jason Bouffard and Mike Collins won their matches 5-4.
Salem takes two: The Witches (8-8) got back to .500 on the season with two matches remaining, beating Peabody 38-34 and Everett 42-30. Jon Wasserman, Brady Tremblay and Riley Fenerty won their matches against both squads, while Jack Doyle, Diego Acuna, Nate Lane, Arenne Kenney and Barabra Rowley each came out on top against Everett.
VOLLEYBALL
Ipswich 3, Wilmington 1: The Tigers picked up a 25-16, 25-15, 15-25, 25-9 win thanks to 10 kills, five aces and five digs from Ella Stein, as well as 10 kills, eight aces and three digs from Grace Sorensen. Tess O’Flynn added 11 assists, five aces and two digs while Addison Pillis had seven kills, three aces and three blocks.
Marblehead 3, Salem 0: The Magicians (9-2) rolled to a 25-16, 25-12, 25-5 win behind Keira Sweetnam’s 10 kills. Remington Tilkens added five digs and Julia Potvin had seven aces in the win.
For Salem, Skylar Sverker had two kills and an ace to lead the way. Senior captain Brooke Ryan also had a strong game, contributing five digs.
Masconomet 3, Bishop Fenwick 0: The Chieftains (10-2) earned a 25-23, 25-13, 25-14 sweep behind 12 kills and seven aces from Camryn Wettstone. Vanessa Latam added a team-high 20 assists, Abby Filmore and Keira Gallagher each had two blocks and Sydney Draper had nine digs.
Peabody 3, Swampscott 0: The Tanners (8-2) picked up a 25-22, 25-18, 25-20 sweep behind a strong performance from Lauryn Mendoca (14 service points, five aces). Isabel Bettencourt added six kills and 17 digs, Abby Bettencourt had 21 aces and six kills and Lizzy Bettencourt had seven kills and five aces in the win. Maddie Castro and Gabbie Martinez each added another four kills.
Lynnfield 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0: Senior captain Kristina Montoya highlighted the match for the Generals with five serving aces while junior Maddie Wilson had five kills with a block. Sophomore libero Ava Day had eight digs with two aces as well.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
Endicott 2, Tufts 1 (OT): Maddy Dengler finished off a scoring chance off a long run by Meagan Hogan in overtime and the Gulls (9-2) upset the No. 4 ranked team in the country in a tremendous home outing. Claire Boncek scored in the early going to give Endicott a lead and goalie Brianna Anslow had an incredible game with 12 saves.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Endicott 3, Salve Regina 1: Amanda Gilbert spiked 20 kills and the Gulls (11-3) won a battle of CCC unbeatens to retain first place. Emma Ruel had an incredible defensive game with 25 digs and Ella Koelb dug up 15 balls while also handing out a team high 23 assists.
Gordon 3, Wheaton 1: Valerie Nilan had 17 kills and Annie Murphy killed a baker’s dozen with three aces and four blocks to help the Fighting Scots improve to 8-9 on the season.