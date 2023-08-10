INTERTOWN TWILIGHT LEAGUE
Hamilton 4, Rowley 3 (8 innings): The defending champion Generals had to work overtime in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the semifinals Thursday night as they were deadlocked with Rowley after seven innings.
Hunter Wilichoski stranded the go-ahead run in third base in the top half, then singled with one out in the bottom of the eighth to set up a walk-off win. Luke McClintock followed with an RBI double to send the Generals back to the best-of-five finals against Manchester beginning this weekend.
Wilichoski threw the last four innings and allowed only one hit. Rowley had a 3-0 lead in the early innings but Hamilton got it tied in the fourth thanks to RBI by Tobin Clark Goldfeld (2-for-3), Paul Horgan and Connor McClintock.
NORTH SHORE GIRLS SUMMER BASKETBALL LEAGUE
Peabody 45, North Reading 32: Logan Lomasney scored a game high 21 points and teammate Liv Gaynor dropped in an additional 14 as Peabody advanced to the North Shore Girls Summer Basketball League championship game against Bishop Fenwick with a convincing victory.
Lomasney had nine points early on under the basket to help Peabody stay close after North Reading buried four 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Tanners, behind Lomasney and Gaynor, went on a run in the second quarter to give their team a halftime lead (25-18) they’d never relinquish.
Lizzie Bettencourt added five points for the winners, who must beat Bishop Fenwick twice to claim the title. They will face off Monday night in Danvers at 7 p.m.