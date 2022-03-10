COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 4, Bates 3: Robbie Wladkowski hit a solo homer over the left field fence in the bottom of the eighth to break a 3-3 tie and keep the Gulls (3-0) unbeaten on the young season. Jake Nardone also jumped the yard for the winners, going 2-for-4 with three total RBI. Max Tarlin threw the final two innings and struck out a pair to earn the win.
Elms 9, Gordon 0: Shane Demers broke up Elms’ no-hit bid and also stole a base but Gordon dipped to 4-7 in a rain shortened game in South Carolina. Hunter Routhier started on the hill for Gordon and struck out five over four innings.
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Plymouth State 16, Gordon 9: Marco Fernandez scored three times and added an assist but Gordon (1-3) was stymied by a 5-1 Panther run in the second quarter. Kabi Bui added two goals and two assists for Gordon and goalie Colin Liscomb totaled 18 saves.