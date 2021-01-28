GIRLS BASKETBALL
Danvers 42, Marblehead 38: Trailing for most of the game and coming off of a tough loss two nights earlier, the Falcons got a huge 3-pointer from Reese Pszenny on just her second shot of the night, coming in the final minute of play, to take the lead for good. Junior captain Kristina Yebba (18 points) then clinched the ‘W’ by draining 3-of-4 free throws down the stretch. Yebba, who also canned a pair of 3-pointers, had eight of her points during Danvers’ decisive fourth quarter surge.
Fellow captain Gabby Chisholm, whom head coach Pat Veilleux called “a real sparkplug in our comeback”, contributed 11 points and six assists to the cause.
Leila Walton had 18 points for the Magicians, who got eight apiece from Emily Clough and Maddy Erskine.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 52, Matignon 46: Captain Emilio De la Cruz hit four 3-pointers en route to a season high 15 points as the visiting Navigators won their first game of the season. Fellow captains Dexter Brown (13 points) and Jorbert Peralta (12) also hit double digits in the scoring column as well. Ivan Paredes and Emmanuel Soto had excellent outings, particularly in the fourth quarter, allowing Salem Academy to leave Cambridge with the win.
Essex Tech 46, Northeast 33: The Hawks (record) picked up their second win of the season thanks to a stout defensive effort in the second half where they only allowed eight points. Sophomore Rudy De Jesus had five points, 10 rebounds and was the spark off the bench in the second half; Bryan De La Cruz led the charge overall with 12 points, six assists and five steals; junior big man Cael Dineen dominated the paint with eight points and 15 rebounds; and Ian McBournie scored nine points on three triples in the win. Shawn O’Keefe added 10 rebounds.
BOYS SKIING
Eagles go 3-1: St. John’s Prep topped Haverhill, Newburyport and Manchester Essex at Bradford Ski Area on Thursday, with its only loss coming against North Andover. Top finishers for the Eagles Tim Haarmann (first place in 23.06), Owen Gandt (third place in 24.91) and Sawyetr Barnard (fifth place in 25.59). Henry Coote, Rocco Masciarelli and Peyton Mckee also performed well.
Masconomet also competed well, topping Manchester Essex 74-61 but falling to North Andover 100-35. Top finishers for the Chieftains included Will Caron, OWen Palmer and Will Zamagni.
GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet rolls: The Chieftains won all four meets, topping Haverhill (120-15), Newburyport (118-17), Austin Prep (99-36) and Andover (105-30). Top finishers included Neve Bettencourt, Ashley Hamson, Ava Pelletier, Katie Bernard, Haley Serafino, Cat Malatesta, Charlotte Hill and Alex Hill.
BOYS HOCKEY
Essex Tech 4, Shawsheen 2: Junior forward Jonathan Daley had a goal and two assists while sophomore goalie Kyle Mahan stopped 21 shots to put the Hawks (3-2) back in the win column with a solid road victory. David Egan added a goal and an assist for the winners, who also saw Bryan Swaczyk (who got the team’s ‘Hard Hat’ as its Player of the Game after scoring his first goal as a Hawk) and Cam Cannizzaro also net tallies.
Sophomore blue liner Cam Doherty had an excellent all-around performance that included two assists, fellow rearguard John Marotta added one for his first varsity point, and a third defender, Armani Booth, was also stellar.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Bishop Fenwick 3, St. Joe’s Prep 0: The Crusaders out-shot their opponents 35-15 en route to a convincing shut out win. Zoe Elwell, Abi Bruner and Gabby Davern all scored, with Bruner and Lauren Diranian (2) each tallying assists. Sedona Lawson secured her second shut out between the pipes while defensemen Allison Countie and Madison Faragi also played well.