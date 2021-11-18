MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Endicott 4, Western New England 1: Third period tallies from Zach Mazur, Connor Amsley and Drew Lorinchak snapped a 1-1 tie and propelled the Gulls (now 4-1-1) to their fourth road victory of the young season.
Noah Strawn opened the scoring for Endicott, which is ranked No. 7 in the country among all Division 3 men’s hockey programs. Conor O’Brien stopped 17 of 18 shots to pick up the victory in net, improving to a school-best 38-13-3 between the pipes.
Westfield State 2, Salem State 0: Scoreless going into the third period, the hosts scored twice within a four-minute span to drop the Vikings to 1-3 on the season. Joona Sato-Hunsula finished with 35 saves for SSU.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Amherst 63, Gordon 39: Madison Wynbeek was the lone player for Gordon to finish in double figures, scoring 10 points to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in a road setback. Serianna Anderson and Cara Andreotti added eight points each for the Scots.