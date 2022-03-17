COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Gulls split: Endicott held off a late rally by North Park to win 6-5 after dropping a game to Ramapo by an identical score earlier in the day to go to 3-5 on the season. The victory was punctuated by home runs from Raven Comtois and Taylor Chelak with Jaylin Couto (seven strikeouts) earning the win and Maria Hanchuk coming on for a save. Carly Marchitto hit a 3-run homer in the loss and totaled four RBI while Swampscott native Katie Watts had four hits between the two games.
Vikings drop two: After losing a slugfest to St. Scholastica, 8-5, Salem State was blanked by Hamline, 9-0, to drop to 0-5 on their season opening Florida trip. Emily Henning had two RBI in the first win while Isabella Perrotti had three hits combined between the two games. Emily Carter hung in there in the circle, pitching all 12 innings and totaling five strikeouts.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Endicott 19, Clarkson 2: The Gulls (7-1) rolled on Thursday down in Davenport, Fla.