NEW ENGLAND COLLEGIATE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Sanford 3, North Shore Navigators 1: Peabody native Jake Gustin smashed an RBI double to score Jake McElroy in the eight and make it a 2-1 game but that was as close as the Navs (3-12) got. Endicott College pitcher Max Tarlin struck out three in two innings of work as a relief pitcher and Max Viera had a pair of hits.
NORTH SHORE BASEBALL LEAGUE
Kingston 6, Peabody 5: Bobby Jellison scored on a passed ball to make it 5-5 in the fifth but the Night Owls went back ahead and Champs fell to 7-4. Jon Cahill had two hits and two RBI for Peabody, Andrew O'Neill scored twice and D.J. Brooks provided a base knock and scored.