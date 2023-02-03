WRESTLING
Beverly wins NEC crown: Fresh off of capturing the CAL/NEC Tournament over the weekend, the Panthers took down Salem, 48-33, Wednesday night at home to claim the Northeastern Conference title. Winning by pin for the victorious Orange-and-Black were Cooper Lang (106 lbs.), Tristan Gold (132), Jason Knapp (145), Iuan Williams (152), Elias Mayes (160), and Gino Sicari (182).
BOYS SKIING
St. John’s Prep remains unbeaten: Josh Haarmann (25.93 seconds), Henry Coote (26.74), and Sam Charrette (27.25) finished first, second and third, respectively, as the Eagles took care of both Masconomet (111 1/2 to 23 1/2) and Hamilton-Wenham (116-19) at Bradford Ski. Cole Hosmer (28.09), Aidan Rogers (28.40) and Sam Tucker (28.40) also had great races for St. John’s.
Masconomet 71, Newburyport 64: The Chieftains picked up a victory against the Clippers led by Ethan Daly’s third place finish in 30.52, Bode Devellian’s fourth place showing in 30.60, and David Palmer’s 30.71, which earned him fifth place.
Andover 82, Hamilton-Wenham 53: The first-year program from Hamilton-Wenham got a spectacular showing from Will Harrington, who won this race and placed fifth overall in 27.26. Cooper Bousum was second for the Generals in 31.50.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 63, Excel Academy 44: The Navigators improved to 14-3 behind an outstanding all-around game from Ivan Paredes. Angel Santiago, Jorbert Peralta and Jordan Maxson all reached double figures in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 48, Excel Academy 22: Once again, Navigators’ senior captain Cindy Shehu outscored her team’s opponents by herself with a game-high 24 points. Kianny Mirabal also had an excellent game for the winners with 16 points while teammate Jayden Starr finished with eight.
Lynnfield 43, Ipswich 32: The Tigers dropped to 7-7 with the loss at home.
GIRLS SKIING
Masconomet wins two: Charlotte Hill finished second overall in a time of 21.98 while teammates Amanda Schneider (3rd, 22.09) and Haley Serafino (4th, 22.19) were right behind to power the Chieftains to victories over both Newburyport (89-46) and Manchester Essex (109-26) Wednesday at Bradford. Nora Duval (10th, 22.61) also raced well for the winners, as did Nicole Schneider and Lauren Downs, who tied for 15th place in 22.97.
Hamilton-Wenham splits: Freshman Evie Bernard’s time down the mountain of 22.29 seconds topped the two races as the Generals bested Manchester Essex, 72-63, but fell to Andover, 86-49. Avery Nistl, a sophomore, placed second vs. M-E and third against Andover with her time of 22.60, finishing ninth overall on the day. Other skiiers contributing in H-W’s win were Emma Ryan, Sophie Happel and Emma Happel.
SWIMMING
Ipswich splits: On Senior Night, the Tigers honored 12th grade standout Amelia Stacy in their final home dual meet of the season and went on to defeat Manchester Essex, 82-79. The Ipswich boys fell to the Hornets, 73-58.
GIRLS HOCKEY
Beverly 1, Newburyport 1 (OT): The Panthers (8-5-1) couldn’t convert a power play in overtime and settled for a tie late Wednesday. Sophomore Bradie Arnold netted the game-tying goal in the middle period with an assist from Clara Cary and Megan McGinnity made 26 saves in net. Freshman Morgan Linskey played well for Beveerly as did seniors Sadie Papamechail and Shea Nemeskal.
Medford 5, Masconomet 2: Despite goals from Bitsy King and Elizabeth Shoemaker, the Chieftains dipped to 3-11 on the year. Sophomore captain Maddie Kenney had an assist with other helpers from Bella Flinn and Kailyn Willa with goalie Mackenzie Cronin stopping 22 shots.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Salem State 3, Fitchburg State 2 (OT): Keagan O’Donoghue’s goal 1:24 into the extra session gave the Vikings a comeback win at the Rockett Arena. Erik Larsson’s second goal of the game, assisted by O’Donoghue, came with less than two minutes to go in regulation. Aaron Mercer had a spectacular game in net for Salem State (now 5-16), making 45 saves.