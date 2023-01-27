SWIMMING
Marblehead 99, Swampscott 66: Freshman Cale Nelson earned his second state cut of the season, finishing first in the 100 backstroke in 59.66 to give unbeaten Marblehead (7-0) its 18th consecutive Northeastern Conference title. Nelson also captured the 100 butterfly (54.01) and, along with Jack Grady, Cole Brooks, and Logan Doody, was part of the medley relay (1:47.00) and 400 free relay (3:34.99) teams that almost broke school records in each.
Brinleigh Callahan also qualified for states as she swam a 5:41.00 in the 500 freestyle. So did Magicians teammate Bella Takata in the 100 breaststroke, who finished in 1:12.12.
GYMNASTICS
Bishop Fenwick 129.55, Salem 75.05: Celebrating their five 12th graders — Emma Luis, Rayne Millett, Jess LaRosa, Avril Fiandaca, and Alain Timson — on Senior Night, the Crusaders improved to 3-3 with an impressive win. Luis had the high score on beam (8.30), as did Gabby Millett on floor (8.45), Sienna Igoe on vault (8.55) and Ava DiNitto on the all-around (32.85).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 44, Chapel Hill Chauncy Hall 21: Liz Minogue had a game high 17 points to spark the Cougars to victory. Abby Chewning added 14 points and Stella Leras finished with eight for the winners, while Yuejia Wang excelled defensively.
Salem Academy 38, Gloucester 32: Senior captain Cindy Shehu continued her season-long scoring barrage with 24 points to spark the Navigators (now 11-3) over their Northeastern Conference foe. Kianny Mirabal-Nunez added nine points for the victors.
Billerica 58, Falcons 22: The Falcons bowed out to a tough, disciplined Merrimack Valley Conference team on the road. Reese Holland had six points and four rebounds for Danvers; Kaylee Marsello, a captain, added four points and five rebounds; and Ellie Anderson had three points and five rebounds.
Newburyport 60, Masconomet 53: Up by five (32-27) at the break, the Chieftains couldn’t slow down Newburyport’s offensive pressure over the final 16 minutes and fell to 6-6 on the season.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Covenant Christian 64, Waring 22: Noah DeJesus scored 16 points to power the Cougars while Bennett Plosker had 12.
MEN’S COLLEGE HOCKEY
Plymouth State 8, Salem State 5: Goals from Erik Larsson, Landyn Greatorex, and Keagan O’Donoghue, and Chris Dowd staked the Vikings (3-15) to a surprising 4-1 lead early in the second period. But the host Panthers, ranked 13th in the nation in Division 3, scored seven of the game’s next eight goals to prevail. Connor Woolley added a third period snipe for Salem State, which fell to 1-11 in MASCAC play (Plymouth State is 12-0).