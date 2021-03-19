GIRLS BASKETBALL
Salem Academy 61, Prospect Hill Academy 41: Sophomore guard Cindy Shehu canned a free throw in the second quarter to give her 1,000 points in her varsity career, becoming the first Salem Academy female and second player in the school’s basketball history to hit quadruple digits. Shehu finished her historic night with 24 points.
Eighth grader Raizel Obrero had her best game of the season by finishing with a game-high 25 points, which included five 3-pointers. The Navigators are now 9-5 and play their final game of the season this Saturday at 9:30 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
Essex Tech 3, Greater Lawrence 0: Middle blockers Ali Tkach (9 kills, 2 blocks) and Molly Wetherbee (6 kills, 5 aces, 2 1/2 blocks), the Hawks improved to 4-0 after their 25-20, 25-11, 25-7 sweep. Senior outside hitter Julia Ahern also had a terrific night, picking up seven kills and a pair of aces for the winners, while senior setter Ariana Magee finished with 21 assists.
Masconomet 3, Marblehead 0: The Chieftains cruised to a straight set triumph, winning 25-19, 25-20, 25-22.
For Marblehead, Kiera Sweetnam and Lilah Thompson had eight and seven kills, respectively, while Julia Potvin had 14 assists and Samantha Oberlander nine. In addition, Abby Schwartz finished with 13 digs.
Lynnfield 3, Ipswich 0: The Tigers (now 2-2) fell on Wednesday night despite 11 digs, 27 serve receptions and 100 percent serving from Louisa Roesler. Elizabeth Linkletter also had 100 percent serving along with eight digs and nine serve receptions, while Meghan Wallace (3 aces, 3 kills) and Katelyn Moseley, Riley Turner and Anna Mossler (2 kills) each also played well for Ipswich.
